Brutal Tour de France Crash Leads to Cyclist Losing Part of His Thumb

Entering Stage 10 of the 2026 Tour de France, Chris Harper was aware that his role was to help his teammate Tom Pidcock’s general classification efforts. Harper, serving as a trusted domestique for the Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, had been doing his job well, protecting his leader through challenging moments. But it all went wrong when a descent spiraled out of control. A brutal crash left Harper with a thumb injury, forcing him to abandon the race.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On July 15, during the descent from Puy Mary, around 25 kilometres before the finish in Le Lioran, disaster struck. Pidcock crashed first at a difficult corner after losing control, and Harper went down at the same section moments later, suffering a much heavier fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Television footage showed Harper sitting on the roadside with a badly injured and bleeding left hand. Despite the severity of the crash, the Australian rider refused to give up. He returned to his bike and managed to finish the stage, crossing the line more than 30 minutes behind stage winner Tadej Pogačar. However, medical checks after the stage revealed that Harper’s injury was far worse than first believed.

The team confirmed that he underwent surgery on the same evening, but the damage to his left thumb was too serious for him to continue racing. Further examinations later showed that Harper had lost part of his thumb because of the injury. He was forced to miss Stage 11 and officially ended his Tour de France campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the majority of riders, this blow would be hard to take, but Harper was able to maintain his composure. As he gave an update on his condition, the Australian said, “Pulling out of any bike race sucks but hurts a bit more to pull out of the biggest one of them all.” He expressed appreciation for their assistance in this regard and said he is excited to get back in the game later this season. Then, he added a light-hearted comment about his injury: “On a positive note, think I’m now 10g lighter.”

Interestingly, Chris Harper wasn’t alone among riders to be affected by crashes at the Tour de France 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tour de France crash chaos sparks questions over dangerous road surface

The challenging descent from Puy Mary (Stage 10) turned into one of the race highlights as several riders were caught out on the tricky corner. Harper’s teammate Tom Pidcock was the first rider to plow through the slippery section of road and slide into a parked car. The Brit seemed to injure his hand in the accident but soon got back on his bike and resumed the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike Harper, Pidcock avoided a serious injury. Pidcock finished Stage 10 in ninth place, around two minutes behind stage winner Tadej Pogačar, and remained in contention as the Tour continued. After the race, he said, “I’m fine now, but we’ll see later when the adrenaline wears off. But no, I think I’m alright. It’s going to be a bit annoying. I don’t think I’ve ever crashed in a Grand Tour before, so it’s going to be a new experience.”

Visma-Lease a Bike rider Matteo Jorgenson also suffered a crash at the same section. The American rider went down on the descent but managed to get back on his bike and complete the stage. His team later evaluated his condition after the incident. The series of crashes turned attention toward the road conditions on the descent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after Stage 10, Pinarello Q36.5 coach Kurt Bogaerts suggested that loose debris or a road treatment used because of the extreme heat may have contributed to the crashes. A white coating had been applied to parts of the route to prevent the asphalt from becoming too soft under high temperatures, but riders believed it may have reduced grip.

“There was loose material on the road, possibly because of the heat,” Bogaerts told In de Leiderstrui. “It was in a place where the riders did not expect it.” The dangerous descent not only changed Harper’s Tour de France journey but also became a major talking point about rider safety during the race.