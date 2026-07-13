14-Year Veteran Disqualified From Race Gives Example of Tour de France to Counter New Rule

Fourteen years of professional cycling, zero disqualifications; until he wore a pair of AI glasses. The Tour of Qinghai organizers disqualified Willie Smit for wearing smart glasses under a rule he didn’t know existed. His argument back is simple: how is this banned when Tour de France riders can vlog with a camera in hand?

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The 33-year-old cyclist took to X in order to vent out his frustrations, although he did admit to his fault at not knowing the rule existed.

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“Today I was disqualified for the first time in my cycling career (14 years), for wearing glasses that record video,” Smit wrote on X. “Unfortunately I was not aware of a new rule that was implemented in April that prohibited this. A warning, fine or yellow card could have also been enough.

“But what I struggle to understand is why In the Tour de France can you quite literally vlog with a camera in your hand which is perfectly legal…but because the camera is in the glasses you get an automatic Disqualification?!”

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The rule in question was reinforced in April 2026 by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). That was after AI smart glasses became prevalent throughout cycling, forcing the UCI’s hand. The rule didn’t ban the glasses but stipulated that any “onboard technology” can be used after approval.

The rule further stated that cyclists need to apply for the same, and that “applications must be submitted to the UCI, accompanied by all the necessary documentation.” As a result, Willem Smit’s glasses, as he didn’t obtain permission, were illegal and thus subject to disqualification under the new rule.

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“Yes, If I knew about the rule I would have also never posted it on social media,” the South African added. “Anyways, I’ll take it on the chin. Here is the video that got me disqualified & the other video is just to show what is completely allowed it seems.

“And lastly, my glasses have absolutely no AI capabilities unless used with a phone. So on the bike it can do nothing but record video!”

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For Smit, the issue was never the disqualification itself but where officials choose to draw the line on technology. As cycling keeps evolving, that line will likely remain as contested as the races themselves.