Illegally Entering Car Takes 19-Year-Old Cyclist’s Life in Heartbreaking News Mid-Race

A car that had no business being on a closed race route ended the life of 19-year-old Finlay Tarling on Friday. The Welsh rider was competing in Stage 8 of the Volta a Portugal. He was struck by a vehicle that was never meant to be on the course. Tarling had already built a strong record on the track. He was only beginning to show what he could do on the road.

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The crash happened during Stage 8, a 166.8-kilometre route from Melgaço to Fafe. Tarling was riding for the NSN Development Team. The collision occurred on the N306, between Paredes de Coura and Ponte de Lima. He was riding behind the main group at the time. The vehicle involved was not part of the race convoy. It was travelling in the opposite direction to the riders. Portuguese media reported that the driver believed the peloton had already passed. The driver reportedly made a U-turn, bringing the vehicle back into Tarling’s path. Police have not yet confirmed that account.

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Emergency crews reached the scene quickly and worked to save him. Tarling suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and could not be revived. The race was halted immediately. Organisers later neutralised the remainder of Stage 8, and the planned podium ceremony in Fafe was cancelled.

Tarling’s team, NSN Development, confirmed his death in an emotional statement.

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“Fin was a much-loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed. Our deepest condolences go out to Fin’s parents Michael and Dawn, his brother Josh, and everyone who was lucky enough to call Fin a friend.”

Behind the heartbreaking news was a young rider who had already achieved more than many cyclists do by the age of 19.

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Finlay Tarling’s rise from young talent to track star

Finlay Tarling’s connection with cycling began at home in Ffos-y-ffin, Ceredigion, Wales, where the sport was already a big part of his family life. His father, Michael Tarling, was a keen cyclist, and in 2012 his parents helped start the West Wales Cycle Racing Team to give young riders in the area more opportunities to compete. Finlay grew up around the sport and soon began racing himself.

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As a young rider, Tarling quickly showed that he had something special. In 2019, at just 12 years old, he won a Hammer Series event in the Netherlands. Later that year, he also became Welsh cyclo-cross champion in the under-14 category. His progress continued in 2022 when he joined the FlandersColor team alongside his older brother Josh.

By 2023, Tarling was competing at junior international level. He won silver in the team pursuit at the Junior European Track Championships and finished second at the Junior Chrono des Nations. His 2024 season brought even more success. Tarling won gold in the team pursuit at the British National Track Championships with Team Wales.

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He then made his mark internationally on the track. Tarling won bronze in the junior team pursuit at the 2024 European Track Championships before taking three more bronze medals at the 2024 UCI Junior Track World Championships in the points race, Madison relay and team pursuit. Those performances showed a rider who was still improving and beginning to compete with stronger international fields.

That rise is now the backdrop to an active investigation into what happened on the N306. Portuguese police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash. The Temporary Traffic Detachment’s commanding officer said results would be communicated once the investigation reaches a resolution.