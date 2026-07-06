Left Stranded With Puncture, Tour de France Stage Winner Saved by Rivals

It was supposed to be a defining moment for Isaac del Toro in the Tour de France 2026 (the first time he was competing internationally), but all of a sudden misfortune struck. During Stage 2, Del Toro hit trouble: a flat tire forced the 22-year-old to stop at a critical moment. For a brief period, confusion around team support left him stuck, but he managed to get help from rivals to win the stage.

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On July 5, during an uncategorized climb around 60 kilometers from the finish, Del Toro suffered a flat tire and pulled over. He waited at the roadside expecting quick support, but then saw his UAE Team Emirates car pass him without stopping. Belgian journalist Maarten Vangramberen, who was following the race for Sporza, witnessed it closely and described, “Del Toro was shouting and waving his arms to make himself heard, but the UAE Team Emirates car simply sped past him…”

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It later turned out to be a radio communication failure inside the convoy. For a short time, he was left stranded as confusion spread through the team vehicles. Then support came from rival teams. A Visma team car stopped, and a mechanic got out to check or help. Soon after, an INEOS mechanic also joined in to check the issue. They worked together to understand the problem and get him moving again.

The mechanical issue could not be fully fixed on the spot, and a bike change was needed. Once the UAE realized the situation, the team car turned back, but by then it had already moved too far ahead and had to fight through the convoy to reach him again. A replacement bike was eventually brought forward, allowing Del Toro to restart the race.

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In the rush to get him moving again, a UAE mechanic briefly pushed Del Toro. Race officials later ruled that the action violated UCI regulations, issuing the mechanic a yellow card and a fine of 500 Swiss francs. The penalty was applied to the mechanic and had no impact on Del Toro’s race result.

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When he returned to the road, Del Toro was about two minutes off the pace. However, the Mexican rider slowly made his way back into contention. He gave a solid start on the last hard effort to Montjuïc, dropped back to the front group and sprinted to his first Tour de France stage win. Tadej Pogačar finished second to complete a dominant UAE one-two.

Helping rivals in cycling is sometimes seen as sportsmanship when it comes from team cars or neutral service, but when it is provided directly by other riders, it’s more like a rule violation than fair play.

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The Richie Porte incident that changed the Giro d’Italia race

The clear example of this was during Stage 10 of the 2015 Giro d’Italia when Richie Porte of Team Sky suffered a puncture in the final kilometres. The race was on a roll at the finish in Forlì with not much time to spare. Simon Clarke, then of Orica GreenEdge, on a different team, came to a halt when he spotted Porte stranded on the road. He handed over his front wheel to the Team Sky rider so he could move again quickly and rejoin the race.

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Although it appeared to be a gesture of goodwill, it was a violation of official race rules. The rules of the UCI are strictly against the giving and receiving of regulated aid between riders of different teams during a race.

Both riders were penalized as a consequence. Richie Porte was given a two-minute time control and Simon Clarke was also fined and dealt a penalty.