Massive Controversy Erupts at Tour de France Over Women Allegedly Cheating With Equipment

Norway’s Sigrid Haugset stole the show in Stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes with a stunning 90-kilometer solo breakaway to claim the biggest win of her career. The victory gave her a 2-minute and 22-second overall lead over Mauritius’ Kimberly Le Court and made her the first Norwegian to wear the race’s iconic yellow jersey. But less than 24 hours after her historic triumph, the headlines took an unexpected turn as a major cheating controversy erupted ahead of Stage 4.

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On August 4, ahead of Stage 4’s 21-kilometer individual time trial from Gevrey-Chambertin to Dijon, race organizers announced enhanced pre-race inspections would be done following complaints from several Women’s WorldTeams. The teams reportedly alleged that some riders could be wearing padded sports bras or extra material beneath their skinsuits to gain an aerodynamic advantage.

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“Riders must be at the final checks before the race (bikes and outfit) no later than 10 minutes before their respective start time,” organizers said in a statement. The statement added that officials would pay “particular attention” to compliance with Article 1.3.032 of the UCI regulations, which prohibits riders from using non-essential clothing, accessories, or equipment that could alter their body shape for a performance advantage.

According to the UCI, “non-essential elements” include anything that is not exclusively intended for clothing, protection, or the normal function of the equipment. That means any extra padding or inserts used solely to improve aerodynamics would violate the regulations. The complaints centered on a concept known as “chest fairing.”

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Professor Bert Blocken, an aerodynamics expert, explained the effect would have a measurable impact in shorter races against the clock. “We are talking about a chest fairing, which alters the airflow around the body, thereby reducing overpressure on the thighs. As a result, the rider experiences less air resistance. It is not that you gain a benefit of tens of seconds with this in a time trial, but in a ride of 20 to 30 kilometers, it can yield seconds that can be decisive.”

Blocken also told WielerFlits that he had seen images from the time trials in which some of the riders appeared to have additional material beneath their jerseys. “This is clearly not okay,” he said.

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After complaints, the Tour de France Femmes was permitted more inspections of the bikes and clothes. There have been no riders publicly identified, penalized or found guilty of breaking the rules in the face of this new scrutiny. Interestingly, similar aerodynamic controversies have surfaced in men’s cycling as well.

Jan-Willem van Schip was penalized under the same UCI rule

A Dutch rider, Jan-Willem van Schip, was disqualified on the last stage of the Ronde de l’Oise in France in June 2026, when it was discovered he had a water bottle tucked inside the front of his jersey. Race commissaires found the bottle altered his body shape, which is against the UCI Article 1.3.032.

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The case drew attention because the bottle was not simply being carried for convenience. Officials believed its position on the rider’s chest could create an aerodynamic benefit by changing airflow around his body. After being informed of his disqualification, Van Schip initially refused to leave the race, forcing organizers to call in the French gendarmerie. Police eventually escorted him off the course, and he was also fined for failing to comply with the commissaires’ instructions.

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Van Schip later questioned the decision, saying he had received little explanation during the race. “I attack and tuck my water bottle under my shirt,” Van Schip said. “The jury rode past immediately and I asked, ‘Is my cycling position okay now?’ The man completely freaked out. I asked, ‘What is the problem? Can I hide the water bottle with you, or do I have to throw it away here?'”

He added that the reason for his removal was not made clear until after the stage. “I found it very strange. For a long time, I didn’t get any clarity on exactly what the problem was. I was only told that I was being taken out of the race. Afterwards, I was told that I was being disqualified because I had a water bottle in my jersey.”

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The case is now being revisited because the same UCI regulation cited in Van Schip’s disqualification is the rule behind the Tour de France Femmes’ extra pre race inspections over alleged aerodynamic cheating.