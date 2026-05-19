Massive Fall at Final Stage Doesn’t Stop Cyclist to Earn Six Figure Prize

Jakob Soderqvist wrapped up the Tour de Hongrie 2026 with the overall title but the final stage was far from straightforward. He arrived at Stage 5 with the race lead secured after winning Stage 4 from the breakaway, yet the week had been anything but controlled. Rain, shortened routes, and persistent crashes had kept the peloton on the edge throughout.

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Stage 5, run over 147.1 km from Balatonalmadi to Veszprem on May 17, brough crosswinds that immediately complicated matters. Lidl-Trek kept Soderqvist well-positioned near the front of the peloton, while YAE Team Emirates and Jayco AlUla pushed the pace and looked to force splits. As the race entered the final 30km, GC contenders began attacking and the wind continued to break the bunch apart.

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The critical moment came inside the final 20km, when Soderqvist crashed during a high-speed split. He remounted quickly, worked his way back into the lead group, and the general classification remained intact at the top.

“When I crashed in the final, it was a pleasure to see the team working hand in hand, putting in this immense effort and clearly demonstrating that our strength lies in our numbers,” Soderqvist said. “When the opportunity arose to defend this title, we seized it with both hands. Just looking back at all this, with this jersey on my back, makes me so proud of the team that we can only savor this moment.”

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Tim Merlier took the stage win, but Soderqvist held firm in the general classification to secure the overall title. He finished 40 seconds ahead of Benoit Cosnefroy and 52 seconds head of Luke Plapp.

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“In the end, it was just a team effort today. I went off on my own yesterday, but today I was nothing without the team,” Soderqvist said. The result also earned Lidl-Trek the 150,000 euro prize, roughly $174,000, to be shared among the riders.

For Soderqvist, the victory carries added weight given his recent steup up to the WorldTour level.