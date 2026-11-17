Veronica Ewers had plenty of reasons to be proud of her cycling career. The American rider made headlines in 2022 after winning the Navarra Women’s Elite Classics and a stage at Festival Elsy Jacobs. She also finished ninth overall at the Tour de France Femmes that year before securing an impressive fourth place at the 2023 Giro d’Italia Women. But while Ewers was enjoying some of the biggest moments of her career, things were far from easy behind the scenes. The demands of professional cycling were taking a heavy toll on her body, as she was struggling with problems that would eventually force her to put her career on hold.

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Speaking at the Second Annual Hill Climbers Summit on November 16, 2026, the cyclist opened up about her battle with Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport, a condition that develops when the body does not receive enough energy to support exercise and its normal functions. She revealed that she had gone more than a decade without a menstrual period. The lack of proper fueling also affected her bone health, leaving her close to osteoporosis while she was still in her twenties.

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Her condition became so serious that she fractured her heel after going for just a 20-minute jog. Looking back at what happened, Ewers said, “My body had completely shut down.”

Her struggles went beyond the loss of her menstrual cycle and declining bone health. Ewers also experienced serious medical complications, including heat stroke and a near-fatal kidney problem. Despite being an elite athlete, her body was not getting enough energy to cope with the demands of training and competition. Eventually, she realized that continuing to push herself was only making things worse. She had to step away from training and give herself time to recover. But the road back was not easy.

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She was also running on empty, and had been for years. To understand what her body needed, Ewers began working with Dr. Allen Lim of Skratch Labs and started making changes to her eating habits. During this period, she noticed that her body was showing signs of a menstrual cycle, even though her period had still not returned. Lim and Ewers tried different approaches, including increasing her carbohydrate intake. After a week of eating considerably more carbohydrates, she finally experienced something she had not felt in more than a decade.

“Literally after that week, I got my cycle back. After more than a decade,” she said. “And it was because of increasing carbohydrates and just fueling myself properly.” For Ewers, getting her period back was an encouraging sign that her body was finally beginning to recover after years of inadequate fueling. But her path to professional cycling had been just as unexpected as her recovery, as she had never imagined that a sport she discovered after college would take her to the biggest races in the world.

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Veronica Ewers’ journey from college soccer to professional cycling

Veronica Ewers did not always picture herself becoming a professional cyclist. In fact, she discovered the sport relatively late compared to many of her competitors. Born on September 1, 1994, in Moscow, Idaho, she attended Willamette University in Oregon, where she played competitive soccer. After graduating, she wanted to continue competing in sports and eventually found her way into cycling through a friend. In 2019, she joined the Fount Cycling Guild in Washington and began taking part in bike races. She was still learning the basics, but her progress was remarkably quick. Within two years, she had already started making a name for herself in American cycling.

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Her breakthrough came in 2021 when she won bronze in the road race at the US Pro Road Championships. She also finished second overall at the Joe Martin Stage Race and fifth at the Tour de l’Ardèche. Her performances caught the attention of professional teams, and in late 2021, she joined EF Education-TIBCO-SVB. It did not take long for her to prove that she belonged at the highest level. That year, she won the Navarra Women’s Elite Classics and a stage at Festival Elsy Jacobs. She also finished ninth overall at the Tour de France Femmes, giving her an impressive result in one of cycling’s biggest competitions.

Ewers continued building on that success in 2023. Her biggest result came at the Giro d’Italia Donne, where she finished fourth overall and established herself as one of America’s leading stage-race cyclists. However, the season also brought a painful setback. During Stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes, she crashed and fractured her collarbone, forcing her to end her season early. Behind her impressive results, though, she was also dealing with health problems that had been developing for years.

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By 2024, the effects of under-fueling and Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport had become increasingly difficult to ignore. In June 2024, Ewers decided to step away from racing and training for the remainder of the season so she could focus on her physical and mental recovery. After around nine months away, she returned to professional racing in March 2025 with EF Education-Oatly. However, getting back on the bike did not mean that her health problems had disappeared. She continued trying to balance the demands of professional competition with her recovery, but her hormone levels remained low. Eventually, she realized that she needed more time away from the sport.

On December 2, 2025, Ewers announced that she would not train or compete during the 2026 season. She and EF Education-Oatly mutually agreed to end her professional contract so she could concentrate on getting her health back. She made it clear that she was not announcing a permanent retirement and still hoped to return to racing once her body had recovered. In June 2026, she attended a three-week training camp with French team St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93, although it was not a return to competitive racing.

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For now, her focus remains on recovery and getting back to full health, with the hope of one day returning to the sport she worked so hard to reach.