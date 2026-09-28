Olympic Champion Announces Retirement After 13 Years Following Major Decision on LA 2028

Katy Marchant’s cycling journey had already seen Olympic glory, motherhood, injury and an unlikely comeback, but she still believed there was another chapter waiting for her in Los Angeles. After returning to racing in February 2026 following the birth of her second child, the Paris 2024 Olympic champion spoke openly about wanting to reach LA 2028, saying it would be “really nice to just maybe have one last dance at the Olympics.” Yet just seven months later, Marchant has brought that dream to an unexpected end, announcing her retirement from cycling at 33 after 13 years at the top of the sport.

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“I’ve achieved more than I could ever have dreamed of achieving,” Marchant said, as reported by the BBC on September 28.

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“It feels really strange. It’s not been a difficult decision,” she said. She further added, “Don’t get me wrong, there have been moments where I’ve thought, ‘could I just, should I just, what if I just?’ But I know what it takes to push on for another two years.”

Marchant made it clear that her decision was not about being unable to compete. Instead, she no longer wanted to make the sacrifices required to reach another Olympics.

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“I’m incredibly proud of where I’ve got to and what I’ve done,” she said. “I just don’t want to make those choices anymore to keep doing what it takes to get to LA.”

Her thoughts about retirement had already begun during the 2026 Commonwealth Games. After helping England win silver in the team sprint, Marchant had a day off after two successful days of racing. It was during that break that she suddenly felt that her career might be coming to an end. She described it simply as “this funny feeling.”

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She then spoke to her Olympic teammate Emma Finucane about what she was feeling and told her: “If this is the last day that I’m racing ever, I want to flipping enjoy it, and I want you to enjoy it with me.” But she didn’t immediately retire. She went on to race the keirin in the final part of the Commonwealth Games, finishing fifth, while Finucane won the event. Marchant then went home and took about a week away from cycling rather than making a rushed decision.

When she returned from that break, she realised she wasn’t ready to go back to training. That experience appears to have helped her make peace with the possibility of ending her career. She also stressed that she did not want to leave cycling because she had become physically incapable of competing. “I never wanted to walk away from this sport because I had to, because I felt like I’d overstayed my welcome, or because physically I wasn’t capable anymore,” she said.

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Instead, Marchant wanted to decide herself when her 13-year story should end. “I’ve written the story for the last 13 years, and I wanted to finish it the way I wanted to finish,” she added. Her decision also brought an end to a goal she had been openly chasing earlier this year: another Olympic appearance at LA 2028. That decision came after years of repeatedly finding reasons to keep going, even when her career had taken difficult turns.

The comeback that took Katy Marchant to Olympic gold

Katy Marchant’s journey in cycling began in 2013, when the former teenage heptathlete switched sports and joined the Great Britain Cycling Team at 19. Just three years later, she made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016 and won bronze in the individual sprint. She then faced a challenge when Becky James retired in 2017, leaving Marchant as the only rider in Britain’s women’s sprint programme for a period, but she continued through to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

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The next major chapter came after the birth of her first son, Arthur, in 2022. Marchant stepped away from racing before returning the following year, and the comeback eventually led to her extraordinary 2024 season. She later admitted that there were days when she questioned whether she was “flogging a dead horse,” but she kept going and reached the highest point of her career.

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Her biggest moment came at the Paris 2024 Olympics; Katy Marchant won gold in the women’s team sprint for Great Britain alongside Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell. They beat New Zealand in the final and set a world record of 45.186 seconds. It was Britain’s first-ever Olympic medal in the women’s team sprint, and Marchant’s second Olympic medal after her individual sprint bronze at Rio 2016.

Then, just months after her success in Paris, another setback threatened to interrupt her career. Marchant crashed into the stands during the UCI Track Champions League in December 2024, fracturing two bones in her right forearm and dislocating two fingers. She had surgery and spent 2025 away from racing, while also giving birth to her second son, Walter. Even the physical reminder of that crash remained, with Marchant later speaking about the scars and metal plates still in her arm.

Yet Marchant still did not see that period as the end. She returned to competitive cycling in February 2026, only six months after Walter was born, and was already looking beyond the Commonwealth Games. “I could retire tomorrow with the most amazing career and more than I could have ever dreamed of, but I never want to retire and say, ‘What if?’” she said at the time, making it clear that LA 2028 was still in her plans.

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That ambition was still there just days before the Commonwealth Games. In July, Marchant said, “I’m not ready to leave yet,” and explained that her performances in training had convinced her she had made the right decision “not to retire, to keep pushing and just see where this takes me.” But something changed once she arrived in Glasgow, and she decided to retire.