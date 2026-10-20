Olympic Silver Medalist Clears Up Absence as She Reveals Whereabouts Suspension

Olympic silver medallist Daria Pikulik has explained why she has been away from competitive cycling since March. The Polish cyclist revealed that she missed three doping tests, which led to an 18-month suspension. She has apologised for these mistakes and said that she never wanted to break anti-doping rules.

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She has now spoken publicly about the case after spending nearly two years trying to protect her reputation. In a statement via Instagram, Pikulik explained why she had been away from competition.

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“Many questions require answers, and I must face them. I would like to explain why you have not seen me competing since March. I have been suspended for failing to attend three doping tests,” Pikulik wrote on Instagram, translated into English.

Pikulik missed doping tests in September 2023, October 2023 and September 2024. She blamed her mistakes and heavy workload although the exact test locations remain unknown.

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For the unversed, athletes must inform anti-doping officials where they can find them for tests outside competitions. Repeated failures to provide this information or be available for testing can break anti-doping rules, even when an athlete has not failed a doping test.

According to Cycling Weekly, the International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed that Pikulik accepted the punishment for her anti-doping rule violation without challenging the charge. That came after she tried to prove her innocence at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

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However, CAS issued a judgment in March 2026. The court found her guilty of failing to comply with testing requirements.

“I spent the last two years trying to defend my good name, and ultimately CAS issued a judgment in March 2026 without a penalty, finding me guilty of omitting an inspection,” she revealed.

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Under the applicable rules, three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period can count as an anti-doping rule violation.

“This was an incredibly difficult time for me and those closest to me. I never intended to violate anti-doping regulations,” Pikulik added.

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“Throughout my career, I had undergone dozens of doping tests without any problems. However, I must accept what has happened and put it behind me. I apologize to everyone I have disappointed, and I thank everyone who stood by me during this time.”

The ITA set her suspension period from December 2024 to June 2026. As a result, Pikulik faced consequences beyond missing competitions; thus, officials removed all her competitive results from December 2024 to June 2026. Her case has also highlighted the importance of following the rules for providing information about an athlete’s location.

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Daria Pikulik’s achievements remain bigger than her whereabouts failures

While her whereabouts failures will take the headlines now, Daria Pikulik had already achieved several important results before her suspension. The 29-year-old showed immense cycling talent early in her career. So much so, that in 2014, she finished second in the time trial at the Polish Junior Road Championships and ninth at the UCI Junior Road World Championships.

By 2015, she won the points race at the Grand Prix of Poland and the junior national time trial title. That trend continued in 2016, when Pikulik won the omnium section of the Grand Prix Galichyna and placed second in the individual pursuit. She also finished second in the individual pursuit at the U23 European Championships, which was only the start.

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By 2020, the now Polish cyclist had numerous race wins under her belt and won silver in the women’s omnium at the 2024 Paris Olympics. That came after Pikulik also won bronze in the same event at the 2020 UCI Track World Championships. She has also succeeded in road cycling; winning the Tour of Guangxi and a stage of the Tour Down Under in 2023.

Daria Pikulik has achieved success in both track and road cycling. She earned two medals at the 2023 European Track Championships.

Despite her whereabouts failures, Pikulik’s Olympic silver medal and other major cycling achievements remain an important part of her career and should not be overlooked.

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Even during her suspension, Pikulik finished third at the 2025 Vuelta CV Feminas. She finished fourth at GP Mazda Schelkens in June 2025. However, under the applicable Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) anti-doping rules, officials cancelled all her competitive results during this period.

This includes any medals, points, and prizes she won during those dates.