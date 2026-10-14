Despite Serving Four-Year Doping Ban, 48-Year-Old Cyclist Wins Bronze at World Championships

After serving a four-year doping suspension that ended in August 2019, former American professional cyclist Tom Danielson returned to competition and rebuilt his career in gravel racing. He went on to win national titles in 2024 and 2026, finishing runner-up in between. Now, Danielson has added an international podium finish to that comeback, earning bronze in the men’s 45-49 age group at the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships in Australia. However, his latest result has also brought renewed attention to the two anti-doping cases that have marked his career.

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The championships took place in Nannup, Western Australia, on October 11, where Danielson faced a demanding 144-kilometre course featuring 3,713 metres of climbing. He completed the race in 4 hours, 45 minutes and 33 seconds, finishing with the same recorded time as Australia’s Hayden Armstrong, who took silver. Japan’s Akihiro Takaoka won the category in 4:44:59, finishing 34 seconds ahead of both riders.

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Takaoka established his advantage through a well-timed attack during the race. On the Brockman Climb, he matched Danielson’s segment time of 7 minutes and 25 seconds before attacking on the descent and flatter sections that followed. With approximately 100 kilometres remaining, the Japanese rider had opened a gap of around 1 minute and 50 seconds.

Armstrong later reduced the deficit to approximately 42 seconds, briefly bringing the chasing riders closer to the leader. However, Takaoka responded by increasing his pace on the section between Ellis Creek and Folly, stretching his advantage to more than 2 minutes and 45 seconds. Danielson and Armstrong then worked together to chase him down, but neither could close the gap before the finish. Takaoka crossed the line to claim the world title, while Danielson secured third place in his age group.

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The bronze medal capped a strong run of results for Danielson since his return to competition. He won the men’s 45-49 category at the USA Cycling Gravel National Championships in 2024 before finishing second in 2025. In September 2026, he reclaimed the national title, earning selection for Team USA at the world championships. His latest podium finish followed that domestic success with a medal on the international stage. However, Danielson’s return to racing has unfolded against the backdrop of two anti-doping cases.

Tom Danielson’s two doping bans

Tom Danielson’s first doping case came to light in 2012, when the former American professional cyclist admitted using prohibited substances and methods during the 2005 and 2006 seasons. His admission came amid investigations into doping practices linked to the US Postal Service cycling team. Following the admission, the United States Anti-Doping Agency imposed a six-month suspension, which was reduced in recognition of his substantial assistance to the investigation. He also forfeited his competitive results from March 1, 2005, through September 23, 2006, including any medals, points, and prizes earned during that period.

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Three years later, Danielson faced a second anti-doping case after an out-of-competition urine sample collected on July 9, 2015, tested positive for an exogenous androgenic anabolic steroid and its metabolites. The result became public on August 3, 2015, and his team, Cannondale-Garmin, suspended him while the case proceeded. Danielson denied knowingly taking a prohibited substance and said he was shocked by the result.

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Danielson later attributed the positive test to possible supplement contamination. However, USADA said there was insufficient evidence to establish that contamination had caused the positive result, and Danielson’s explanation was not accepted as a proven account of what happened.

The case continued into 2016 as Danielson’s legal team sought additional time to analyse the supplements he had been using. An independent arbitration panel postponed a hearing that had been scheduled for June, leaving him provisionally suspended while the proceedings continued. On October 6, 2016, USADA announced that Danielson had accepted a four-year suspension for his second anti-doping rule violation.

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The ban was backdated to August 3, 2015, when his provisional suspension began, and ran until August 2019. After his suspension ended, Danielson returned to competition and increasingly focused on gravel racing.