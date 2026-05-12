3X Olympic Champion Confirms Immediate Retirement to Follow Lifelong Dream

She was only 17 years old when she started cycling competitively. But she was a fast learner and quickly soared through the ranks. So much so that by 19, Katie Archibald was a European champion and held two world records. By 22, she had an Olympic gold medal around her neck. And the winning continued for more than fifteen years, but the Scot has now announced her retirement to pursue her dream.

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“The draw of the ‘real world’ has been pulling me for a while,” Archibald told British Cycling via the BBC. “I’ve been too scared to leave the world I know and love and, ultimately, to let go of something I’m good at. But now is the right time simply because I’m not scared anymore. I can’t claim to know why that is, but for some reason, I only have a craving to live the life I’ve been saving for a rainy day and no fear that I’ll miss the sunshine. It’s simply time.”

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For her, it was simply time, but more importantly, it allowed her the chance to focus on her newfound love: nursing. The 32-year-old currently attends Glasgow Caledonian University and has fallen head over heels in love with the profession.

“I’ve fallen completely in love with the whole thing,” Archibald explained, as per the Guardian. “When I let my friends and teammates know I was retiring from sport, they assumed it was because I wasn’t coping with both.”

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She added, “I really want to stress that the nursing training isn’t forcing me into retirement. At the same time, this thing that I am just enamored with is making me excited for the future, and that makes this transition less scary.”

It marks the end of one of the most spectacular careers in cycling. After all, ever since she won her first medal at 19, Katie Archibald never stopped winning. That happened to be the 2013 European team pursuit title, on Archibald’s competitive debut, no less. She did it alongside Laura Kenny, Dani Rowe, and Elinor Barker.

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From there, Archibald simply took off flying, winning every possible medal available. That includes six European titles, a world title, and a Commonwealth bronze medal, all before Rio 2016. The run also included three consecutive European Track Championship titles. Then in Rio, the quartet of Archibald, Kenny, Rowe, and Barker would go on to win an Olympic gold.

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Yet even that only marked the start of things. By the end of her 13-year career, Katie Archibald won an incredible 51 medals. It’s a list that includes three Olympic medals, seventeen World Championship medals, and countless others. That was despite serious injuries that saw her miss the 2024 Paris Olympics, as well as the tragic death of her partner Rab Wardell in 2022.

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It makes her Scotland’s greatest ever female cyclist and one of the best track cyclists ever. However, Archibald still had much of her career ahead of her, as she was going to represent Scotland at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Yet her mind and body had other ideas.

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“I was desperate to make it to that start line, but my mind and body are saying no. It’s time for the next generation to shine,” Archibald revealed on Instagram.

Now, while Katie Archibald has closed the curtain on her career, the tributes to her have started pouring in. That includes British Cycling performance director Stephen Park, who paid an emotional tribute to the Olympic champion.

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Stephen Park showers Katie Archibald with love

With the Commonwealth Games set to return to Scotland for the fourth time, Glasgow is looking to put on a show. Thus, they’re looking to their best with Katie Archibald, Lauren Bell, and Mark Stewart, the first three locked in for Team Scotland’s cycling. All three have thrived, with Bell a double British champion while Stewart won the 2018 Commonwealth gold.

But Archibald’s retirement has given them a new headache. That is especially given the fact that she is the reigning world and European champion. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old believed it was the right time to draw the curtain on her illustrious career, leaving as an icon.

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That is something Stephen Park attested to, as the British Cycling performance director paid her an emotional tribute.

“Katie has described herself as ‘obsessed’ with the sport, and her relentless drive in the pursuit of excellence, combined with a deep passion for track cycling, has led her to be one of Britain’s most decorated track cyclists,” Park said, as per the BBC.

“Katie has given cycling audiences some of the best moments of the sport’s history, and we are incredibly proud of everything she has achieved both on and off the bike.”

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And while Katie Archibald leaves behind one of cycling’s greatest careers, she does so without regrets. Because after thirteen years spent chasing medals, the Scot is finally ready to chase something for herself.