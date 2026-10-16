WorldTour Team Vows Independent Probe After 71 Insiders Allege “Culture of Fear”

Team Picnic PostNL is facing serious questions about its internal culture after 71 current and former riders and staff members shared accounts of their experiences with the Dutch WorldTour team. An investigation by Dutch broadcasters reported allegations of fear, excessive management control, and an environment in which people felt uncomfortable challenging decisions. Some former employees described the culture as a “dictatorship.” However, the team has now promised an independent investigation to establish how its workplace operates and whether changes are needed.

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The controversy became public on October 15, 2026, when NOS Sport and In de Waaier published their findings into what several current and former riders and staff members described as a “culture of fear” within Team Picnic PostNL. The team responded the same day, acknowledging the seriousness of the accounts while saying it did not recognise itself in the overall picture presented in the reports.

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“The fact that experiences differ does not diminish the seriousness of the accounts that have now come to light,” the team said in its statement. It also confirmed that it would commission an independent, professional investigation into its team culture. “We will take its findings seriously and implement any improvements that may be needed, out of respect for everyone who is, or has been, part of Team Picnic PostNL,” the statement added.

The investigation was based on interviews with 71 people who currently work or previously worked with the team. Their accounts raised concerns about management practices, professional independence and the freedom to express disagreement. Several interviewees alleged that decision-making had become increasingly centralised, leaving riders, coaches and other staff members with little room to question instructions or offer alternative views.

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One of the most troubling accounts came from former professional rider Martijn Tusveld, who described how a disagreement over race tactics affected his experience with the team. On October 22, 2020, following the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia, Tusveld discussed the team’s approach with sports director Rudi Kemna. Tusveld said he believed the tactics could have been handled differently and later alleged that management accused him of creating a “negative atmosphere”.

Tusveld also described serious mental health struggles in 2021, including depressive symptoms and thoughts of self-harm. According to his account, he was initially told that his contract would not be renewed, although he remained with the team for another three seasons after other riders’ departures created opportunities. In winter 2025, he emailed Kemna about the lasting impact of the incident and how it had affected his willingness to give feedback.

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Former coach Adriaan Helmantel also criticised the team’s management structure, describing a change after Tom Dumoulin won the Giro d’Italia in 2017. Helmantel alleged that decisions became increasingly centralised and that coaches had less freedom to exercise their professional judgment. He described the resulting environment as a “dictatorship”, arguing that management had gained too much control over how people worked together.

Other accounts raised questions about the support available to riders struggling with their mental health. According to the investigation, a former rider who was experiencing difficulties asked whether they could see a mental coach.

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The rider alleged that Kemna responded, “I don’t believe in psychologists.” The former rider said the team’s approach contributed to their decision to leave professional cycling, adding: “Then you’re done, aren’t you? The fact that I wanted to quit as a racer was partly due to this way of operating.”

The account was not an isolated complaint, with former rider Nicolas Roche also raising concerns about the team’s management approach.

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Nicolas Roche criticises team management

Former rider Nicolas Roche also criticised the management approach, arguing that experienced riders and coaches needed enough freedom to make their own decisions in a sport where race situations can change quickly. Roche alleged that his influence on younger riders had become a concern for management and that he was pushed towards leaving the team.

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In its response, Team Picnic PostNL defended the values it says have guided the organisation since its foundation in 2008. The team identified three promises: fair and responsible sport, safe collaboration based on shared values, and continuity and job security. “We want everyone within the team, on and off the bike, to be treated with respect and to feel free to express an opinion,” the statement read.

The team also pointed to existing channels for raising concerns, including personal coaches for riders, a rider committee and confidential advisers for staff members. However, it acknowledged that these arrangements did not necessarily mean everyone had felt safe or had enough opportunity to speak up. The team said it wanted to understand how such experiences could have occurred and why some people might have felt unable to raise concerns.

The statement also addressed the media investigation itself. Team Picnic PostNL said it had offered to meet NOS Sport to explain its philosophy and provide access to current team members. It claimed the broadcaster did not take up that offer and that later attempts to arrange discussions were unsuccessful.

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The controversy has also raised questions about whether concerns had been reported before the investigation became public. The Association of Professional Cyclists said it had received several reports over the previous 18 months that were consistent with some of the accounts published by NOS Sport and In de Waaier. The Centre for Safe Sport Netherlands also confirmed that it had spoken with people raising concerns, although it did not disclose further details because of confidentiality.

Sports director Kemna subsequently responded publicly to the allegations, saying he was shocked by the accounts. He acknowledged that the experiences described could not simply be dismissed. “We can hardly believe it, but apparently it is there. Otherwise, they wouldn’t say it,” he said, while expressing sympathy for those who felt they had been harmed.

The independent investigation is now expected to examine how riders and staff experience the team’s culture and whether its daily practices match its stated commitments. Team Picnic PostNL has promised to take the findings seriously and make improvements if necessary, although it has not announced a timetable or identified who will lead the review.