6-Time Olympic Champion Facing Cancer Diagnosis Finds New Role in the Sporting World

While his battle with cancer continues, British cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy is proving that his connection to the sport goes far beyond medals. This week marks the beginning of a brand-new chapter in his journey. Nearly two years after revealing that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, Sir Hoy is returning to the sporting spotlight in a different capacity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The six-time Olympic champion has joined TNT Sports as part of its coverage team for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which begin on Thursday in Glasgow. It will be his first major broadcasting assignment since publicly sharing that his cancer had spread to his bones, with doctors estimating he could have two to four years to live. TNT Sports, which has taken over the Commonwealth Games broadcasting rights from the BBC, confirmed that Hoy’s responsibilities will extend well beyond cycling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our company has a great relationship with Sir Chris Hoy,” Scott Young, Executive Vice President of WBD Sports Europe, said. “We reached out to him to see if he would like to be a part of what we were doing, and we’re delighted we’re working together again.”

“He will be everywhere, not just at the cycling,” he added. “People like Chris Hoy can not only be in the studio telling the story of the Games, but also be at the venues and help bring those moments to life.” He also emphasized that the decision was entirely Hoy’s. “This was his decision. And we fully support any other decision he needs to make during the Games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Chris Hoy, the assignment carries extra meaning because the Games are returning to Glasgow, a city that holds a special place in his heart. After Australia’s Victoria withdrew as host in 2023, Glasgow stepped in to save the 2026 edition, albeit with a scaled-back program. Hoy believes that won’t take away from the atmosphere.

“I think it’s gathering momentum now,” he said. “People can see it’s almost here. The memories from 2014 are still relatively fresh, so people are excited to do it all again.” He is confident the city will once again embrace the event. “The people love sport, the city loves sport, and this is a chance for them to demonstrate that passion,” Hoy said. “Glasgow has done a really important job in helping carry on the Commonwealth Games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoy knows exactly what the Games mean to Scottish fans because he experienced them himself. Representing Scotland, he captured two Commonwealth gold medals and two bronze medals across the 2002 and 2006 editions.

“For me, it was the only chance to compete for Scotland, so it made it extra special,” he reflected. “The opportunity to hear the Scottish national anthem on the podium is something that stood out for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His involvement this year won’t stop at broadcasting. Hoy is also expected to feature in the opening ceremony, echoing his memorable role during the 2014 Games, before heading to the velodrome that proudly bears his name to provide expert analysis on the track cycling competition.

With 37 major championship medals, 11 world titles, and six Olympic gold medals, Sir Chris Hoy’s legacy in cycling was secured long ago. But as he continues to navigate life with terminal cancer, he’s showing that greatness isn’t measured only by victories on the track. Sometimes, it’s found in the courage to keep showing up, inspiring others, and finding new ways to stay connected to the sport that has always been home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Chris Hoy opens up on the tough phases of his life

The 50-year-old superstar from Edinburgh, Scotland, has been tested multiple times in his life. Since revealing his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis in 2024, Hoy has spoken candidly about the reality of living with a terminal illness. But when people approach him with sympathy, the six-time Olympic champion often finds himself looking at things from a different perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Hoy once admitted that many people see his situation as unique, even though he believes everyone is ultimately living with the same uncertainty.

“They come up to me and are sort of sympathetic. ‘I’m really sorry to hear about your diagnosis, how are you dealing with it?’ And you think, but everyone’s in the same situation… We only have a set amount of time, everybody. It’s just that my deadline’s been brought forward a little bit, and therefore I’m a bit more aware of it.”

The diagnosis came unexpectedly. What began as a routine visit to the doctor for a shoulder injury led to scans that uncovered tumors in his shoulder, pelvis, spine, and ribs. Around the same time, his wife, Lady Sarra Hoy, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, another life-changing moment for the family. Despite everything, Hoy has refused to let illness become the defining chapter of his story.

ADVERTISEMENT

His biggest physical setback, surprisingly, wasn’t cancer. In November last year, Hoy suffered what he described as the worst crash of his life during a mountain biking trip in South Wales, severely breaking his leg. For a moment, he feared the injury would derail both his recovery and his treatment. But even then, he focused on rebuilding.

Hoy believes staying physically active does more than strengthen his body; it keeps his mind focused on living rather than simply surviving. But what’s his current health status?

Earlier this year, Hoy shared another encouraging update while speaking to the Press Association. “I’m doing fine, thanks,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s trying to demonstrate, rather than just talking about it, that all these people who are in a similar situation to me – living with stage four cancer – that there’s plenty of life left in us, and we’re determined to make the most of it and not have cancer define who you are.”

For a man who once measured life in laps and medals, Chris Hoy is now measuring it differently… one meaningful day at a time.