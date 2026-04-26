Cycling Star Caught in Fatal Car Accident Days After Olympian’s Death

Just as the cycling world was processing the shocking death of Olympian Cristian Camilo Muñoz, tragedy has struck again. A promising young rider’s life was cut short in a horrific accident, sending a second shockwave through the sport in less than 48 hours.

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On April 26, U23 star Milan Bral passed away following a serious car accident while training. The 21-year-old’s team, Dovy Keukens FCC Cycling Team, has confirmed the news via a statement.

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“With great sadness, we must say goodbye to our rider and teammate Milan Bral,” the team wrote on Facebook. “After his serious accident during training this afternoon, he was sadly unable to win his fight. He passed away in hospital, surrounded by those he loved.”

According to reports, Bral was training solo in Ronse when the incident took place. He was crossing a junction just before the Hotondberg climb when a car struck him. Bral sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the Ghent University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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Bral’s younger brother, Xibe, who was competing at the GP Dries Devenyns, withdrew from the race early after receiving news of his demise. The news was especially jarring for a community still mourning a serious loss from earlier in the week.

Two days earlier, Olympian and NU Colombia star Cristian Camilo Muñoz tragically passed away after an unexpected infection. The 30-year-old fell during the Tour du Jura and received treatment for minor knee injuries. But things took an unexpected turn after he traveled to Spain with his team for another race. Muñoz had to be hospitalized and tragically passed away from an infection that was “difficult to treat.”

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And much like Muñoz, Milan Bral was on the rise as well. As a third-year U23 rider, Bral was hitting his stride this season, already translating his potential into results with several top-ten finishes. After his death, team manager Jochen Deweer shared that the team has yet to decide whether to withdraw from the GP Affligem.

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The team further wrote, “Milan was so much more than a rider to us. He was a wonderful person, a true teammate, someone who was always there for others and who had a warm, important place in our team. He was loved by everyone and will be deeply missed.

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Milan will always be a part of our team. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone who loved him. We wish them all the strength and warmth they need in this incredibly difficult time.”

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The outpouring of tributes didn’t stop there.

Senne Bral pens an emotional letter to his brother Milan

“Dear Milan, I don’t know how to describe it,” Senne, who works as a sports photographer and often posts photos of Milan and Xibe cycling, wrote on Instagram (translated). “Yesterday evening we were still talking to each other before you left for training. And then suddenly today we were told that you were involved in a car accident.”

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He further wrote, “You are no longer here, my dearest, funniest, biggest brother! It’s going to be a while before I can give this a place! It really feels weird with you gone, it may be just a brother less, but it means a lot to me!

One less person in the house, no more person giving me tips when photographing the course! I will miss you dear Milan! ✨❤️”

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Bral’s death is a profound loss for a family steeped in cycling; he was the nephew of decorated cyclist Sep Vanmarcke, his brother Xibe is a junior rider, and his father also works within the industry.

In the space of just days, tragedies involving Muñoz and Bral have left the cycling world reeling. And as tributes continue to pour in, the sport is once again reminded of how fragile life can be, both on and off the road.