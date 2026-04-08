“Disturbing”: Concerns Mount Against Wrestling Coach’s Actions at Adidas Nationals

At Mocco Wrestling’s Kongkrete program in Plantation, Florida, 13-year-old prodigy Kingston Perez has forged his 82-4 record and 2025 Poseidon Duals Outstanding Wrestler award under the exacting eye of his father and coach, Tommy Perez. Kingston’s pro-level regimen includes twice-weekly gym work, rigorous drills, and family-supported trips to nationals. Still, whispers among wrestling insiders suggest this high-stakes bond extracts a toll felt beyond the mat.

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At the 2026 Adidas Nationals, 13-year-old Kingston Perez mounted a valiant challenge against 85 lbs. favorite Liam Reeves, but fell short in a 4-3 thriller. Reeves kept his cool to claim victory. Moments later, Kingston’s father and former Mocco Wrestling coach, Tommy Perez, grabbed the spotlight. In a clip shared on X, he was seen calling over his son, saying something harshly to Perez, before he grabbed him by the head and flung him to the floor.

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The incident stunned the crowd around them and even the assistant coach, who helped Kingston Perez back to his feet. In fact, the incident started the moment the referee raised Reeves’ hand to declare him the winner, as the video shows the senior Perez having words with the younger one.

That does come as a surprise because while Liam Reeves may have been the favourite going into the bout, Kingston Perez is no slouch for his part. The teenager ranks as one of the prominent stars in the 85lbs circuit and will likely face Reeves for most of his career.

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Perez went on to win his four combined bouts at the Adidas Nationals (Round of 32, 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals) with a combined score of 48-0, including two 15-0 scores at the Adidas Nationals meet.

Reeves, on the other hand, earned a bye in his Round of 32 but won his Round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals by a combined score of 32-5, which also comes as little shock considering his 21–1 overall record.

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That is why Tommy Perez’s reaction stunned the crowd and the internet, as Flo Sports content director Christian Pyles wrote, “Beyond disturbing. Hopefully, Safesport and leadership is involved and takes quick action.”

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Several wrestling fans echoed his thoughts across the interwebs, slamming Tommy Perez for his reaction during the Adidas Nationals.

Wrestling fans slam Tommy Perez for his reaction

“A shame that this type of behavior exists in any form, 0 justification for this in any capacity. Get it out of the sport and our world, shameful way to act,” wrote a user on X.

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Many echoed their statement and hit out at Perez for what they believed personified the broader culture of youth wrestling, where sideline intensity often blurs into aggression and control. In their eyes, this reaction defined the so-called “toxic culture” that is an unfortunate part of wrestling, although many are doing their best to eliminate it.

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A prime example is Wabash College in 2022, where multiple wrestlers quit the team, citing ignored mental health concerns and coaches’ labelling injured athletes as “lazy,” while Iowa’s Gabe Arnold was hospitalised in 2024 for mental health concerns. That came as a result of the sport’s immense demands and the coach’s attitude, but he returned to earn All-American in 2026.

But that led to widespread changes as the NCAA launched broad efforts, like LG’s 2026 Final Four mental health funding, signalling recognition of widespread athlete exhaustion.

More so, for many, given Kingston Perez’s talent and record, it meant a moment that could potentially end his wrestling career, as one user wrote, “How to make your kids quit sports 101.” And Perez is clearly talented, as he won Outstanding Wrestler at the 2025 Poseidon Duals, and it showed at the Adidas Nationals, as he dominated his run to the final.

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While another user touched upon just how good Liam Reeves is and how close Perez junior came to beating him during the Adidas Nationals meet, “That’s really sad, he lost 4-3 to the #1 kid in the country Liam reeves, kid was already devastated, definitely doesn’t need his dad or coaches treating him like that afterwords, that’ll drive kids to quit.”

To put it in perspective, Reeves has a 21-1 overall record since he started wrestling at the junior/middle school level and has thrived, winning nearly every meet he has participated in since his debut. While there’s no denying Perez’s talent, Reeves was touted to win the Adidas Nationals before it even kicked off.

Another X user believed Perez senior shouldn’t coach again after the incident. He wrote, “Coach should never be allowed to participate in organized sports again. What he exhibited in manhandling that child is just despicable.”

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And another user echoed that sentiment, saying, “That corner is a complete embarrassment, and they need removed immediately. Even the winning competitor acknowledged they aren’t worth the time, good for him.”

However, in the aftermath of the incident, Tommy Perez released a statement in which he apologised to his son.

“I want to offer a full and unconditional apology for my behavior at the Adidas Nationals. In a moment of frustration following my son’s match, I lost my temper on the mat,” read the statement.

“My actions were wrong, plain and simple. They were unacceptable, unsportsmanlike, and far below the standard we expect from our athletes and from ourselves as the adults who support them.”

The statement also issued an apology to Liam Reeves for ignoring his handshake and revealed that Perez has stepped away from coaching to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Only time will tell how this plays out.