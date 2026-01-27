Donald Trump Mentioned as US Representative Raises Concerns for Mikaela Shiffrin & Co. Ahead of Milano Cortina Olympics

In the next 10 days, Team USA will arrive in Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics with one goal: win medals. However, as the Games draw closer, U.S. lawmakers and analysts warn that President Donald Trump’s foreign policy actions could create tension for Team USA hopefuls such as Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, and Ilia Malinin.

“It’s going to be really tough for the athletes because unfortunately what the president has done has created so many divisions with long-term allies of ours. He’s talking about taking over other countries and the people of those countries are legitimately upset,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told Hill.

Jayapal’s concerns stem from the United States’ recent foreign policy vision that has divided its European allies. Trump repeatedly suggested that the U.S. should gain control over Greenland, which is part of Denmark, a NATO ally. The idea was strongly rejected by both Greenland and Denmark.

Adding to the tensions is Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on several NATO member countries that oppose his Arctic expansion plans. Trump has since dialed back on those threats.

Additionally, Trump’s recent capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro drew further criticism internationally. Together, these moves have strained US relations with its traditional allies and raised concerns that American athletes might not receive the warmest welcome in Milan. Even foreign policy expert Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, from Rice University, pointed out:

“Especially with this year’s games being in Europe, there is a strong possibility U.S. athletes will face booing at the very least. Anyone who says sports and politics don’t mix, that’s never been true. And we’ve always seen the Olympics be a proxy for wider issues.”

He pointed to the 2004 Athens Olympics, when U.S. athletes were jeered due to political tensions over the Iraq war. Still, some lawmakers hope the spectators will separate politics from athletes.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) said, “I hope other countries realize what Donald Trump should not be blamed on American citizens and athletes, most of whom are very apolitical.”

With US foreign policy proving unpopular in several parts of the world, the separation of sports and politics will be put to the test at these Games. But interestingly enough, it coincides with the United States declaring its biggest team in Winter Olympic history.

Team USA’s largest Winter Olympics roster faces more than just competition

The United States officially declared the list of 232 members of the U.S. Winter Olympic team in Milan-Cortina on January 26, 2026, marking the largest Winter Olympic team ever in history. It consists of 117 men and 115 women, with 98 of them being returning Olympians and 33 being Olympic medalists, including 18 Olympic champions.

Some of the most high-profile athletes who might face international scrutiny or fan frustration over the United States’ actions and foreign policy plan include Mikaela Shiffrin, a multi-gold winner in alpine skiing, and Chloe Kim, a two-time snowboarding gold medalist.

Also part of the American contingent are Lindsey Vonn, who is heading to her fifth Olympics; bobsled champions Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor; ice hockey star Hilary Knight; and figure skater Ilia Malinin, a rising star who’s the outright favorite for gold.

The team is extremely age-diverse, with the youngest freeskier being 15 years old, such as Abby Winterberger, and the oldest curler, 54 years old, Rich Ruohonen. However, regardless of the experience, all athletes have one thing in common: they are expected to represent their country at the international level.

Although they are there to compete, Team USA just might be subject to fan ire that goes beyond just sporting rivalries.