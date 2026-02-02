Donald Trump’s Ongoing Protests Force Milan Olympics to Bring Major Change to Landmark

The moment Donald Trump’s administration decided to deploy agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Olympic venue in Milan, it sparked a lot of backlash. The entirety of Italy erupted, including officials of the country, as this overshadowed the anticipation around the Games. And eventually, this has triggered the rebranding of a certain landmark.

As reported by USA Today’s Christine Brennan on X, U.S. Figure Skating, USA Hockey, and U.S. Speedskating, the three official bodies decided to rename their Milan hospitality space from “The Ice House” to “The Winter House.”

In a joint statement following the backlash against President Donald Trump’s administration’s decision, the organizations explained the reason behind the rename, stating, “Our hospitality concept was designed to be a private space free of distractions where athletes, their families, and friends can come together to celebrate the unique experience of the Winter Games. This name captures that vision and connects to the season and the event.”

In the wake of multiple controversies surrounding the ICE, protests in Milan emerged with a single demand: “ICE agents in Milan? No thanks!” read a signboard expressing the public outrage (translated from Italian).

While the United States Department of Homeland Security’s spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, confirmed that “At the Olympics, ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations is supporting the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and host nation to vet and mitigate risks from transnational criminal organizations,” the sentiments surrounding the Italian officials, including a United Nations member, were quite similar.

They were not in agreement with the Donald Trump administration’s decision

“They are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt,” Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala told local radio, confirming that they “don’t need ICE” for the Olympic Games’ security. And owing to this tension, the United Nations General Assembly President stepped in with a bold statement.

“I solemnly appeal to all Member States to demonstrate their commitment to the Olympic Truce for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and to undertake concrete actions at the local, national, regional and world levels to promote and strengthen a culture of peace and harmony based on the spirit of the Truce,” UNGA president Annalena Baerbock stated.

This Olympic tradition goes way back to Ancient Greece. Back then, wars and any form of conflict were halted owing to the safety of athletes, officials, and spectators throughout the Games. And this has been a common pattern to date.

The Milano Cortina Games’ truce was adopted last year, on November 19, in New York by the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly. The renaming of the hospitality venue carries the spirit of the Olympics, allowing the 232 athletes to arrive in Italy as per the official roster for the Games without getting further into the slug of controversy.