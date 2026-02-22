“Don’t do Anything Crazy”: American Legend Warns Boston Alum Macklin Celebrini for Winter Olympics Gold Medal Game

260214 — MILAN, Feb. 14, 2026 — Switzerland s Sandro Schmid 1st R competes during the ice hockey men s preliminary round group A match between Canada and Switzerland at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. MICO2026ITALY-MILAN-OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES-ICE HOCKEY-MEN-CAN VS SUI ZhangxHaofu PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The crowd in Milan is all set to witness a historical moment as two teams equipped with NHL favorites enter the gold medal match for the first time since 2010. After securing a 3-2 win over Finland, Canada is now aiming to make the best out of their 14th appearance in an Olympic final. As pressure mounts over Canada, American legend Mike Eruzione fueled the fire by sending a bold warning to Macklin Celebrini.

“I did text Macklin and said, ‘Don’t do anything crazy and score the game-winning goal because I will be really pissed off,” Eruzione told The Sporting News.

While the message was light-hearted, it held the weight of many emotions running through him. Forty-six years after his unforgettable goal, Mike Eruzione still feels the emotion of Olympic hockey. On Feb. 22, 1980, he scored the famous go-ahead goal against the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics. That gave the United States a stunning 4-3 win in the game known as the “Miracle on Ice.” The Americans went on to beat Finland two days later to secure the gold medal and, therefore, sealed one of the greatest moments in U.S. sports history.

Decades after the miracle, the United States once again has a chance to create history against Canada. The U.S. women have already claimed gold after an overtime victory, putting the men in position to complete a rare Olympic sweep.

Eruzione also said that watching this team brings back powerful memories. “That was so much fun to watch,” he said of the women’s performance. He has long believed that representing your country is unlike anything else in sports. “Other than being a firefighter, a police officer, or someone in the military that protects and serves our country, there is no greater feeling than putting on a USA jersey,” he said.

Despite being a top player for the US men’s ice hockey team, Eruzione’s verdict wasn’t biased as he dropped suggestions for both sides. As several NHL players are all set to compete at the international stage, the Toronto Maple Leafs appear to have made a change in their schedule.

Before the Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice for practice on Sunday, players will gather around to watch the highly anticipated showdown between Canada and the United States. The rivalry game is set for 8:10 a.m. ET, and has captured attention across the hockey world, with national pride on the line and Olympic gold at stake.

Maple Leafs players await USA vs. Canada Olympic gold medal game

Amid the building anticipation for the Olympic men’s hockey gold medal game, even NHL players are making time to tune in.

Among those watching closely will be U.S.-born goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who has previously represented his country on the international stage. “I’m hoping (for) the US,” smiled US-born goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who’s played for the United States team at the 2014 World Juniors and the 2021 World Championships. “It’s going to be an exciting game for sure. I’ve been watching a lot of the Olympics at home, so it’s been a lot of fun to watch so far. And hopefully tomorrow is a nice classic game.”

The gold medal games gives enough reason for the Toronto Maple Leafs to tune in together. Auston Matthews, the captain of the United States men’s team and one of the top stars in the tournament, plays his NHL hockey with the Toronto Maple Leafs and leads Team USA in its gold medal bid. While there’s a strong list of viewers for the gold medal clash, it still remains to be seen which team etches glory in a showdown between top rivals.