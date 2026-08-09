“Don’t Follow Me”: Olympian Reflects on Shoplifting Incident Amid Teammate Unfollow

The alleged shoplifting incident that led to 90-day suspensions for Benedetta Pilato and Chiara Tarantino is back in the spotlight after Pilato spoke publicly about its lasting impact in an interview. The Singapore episode may be behind the Italian Olympic swimmer, but its fallout has not completely faded. In some ways, it continues to follow her in an unexpected form.

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“Once you become a public figure, you’re not allowed to make mistakes,” Pilato said. “Many people say I should be a role model for their kids. No, I should just be a person. If I inspire you, great; if not, don’t follow me.”

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Pilato has never been comfortable with the expectation that public figures must be flawless. For her, fame does not erase the right to make mistakes, learn from them, and move forward.

“Certainly as a person I feel so changed and grown up. I’ve understood so many things,” she said.

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In an interview with NSS Sports, Pilato explained how the Singapore controversy changed her perspective, and that perspective took on even greater meaning after the controversy that unfolded at Singapore Airport in August 2025. So, what exactly happened?

Pilato and fellow Italian swimmer Chiara Tarantino had been returning to Italy after a post-World Championships vacation in Bali when they were arrested by Singaporean authorities on Aug. 14, 2025, over a shoplifting incident at Changi Airport.

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Authorities said the pair had stolen about S$150 worth of items, which were later recovered, while surveillance footage reportedly showed some of the merchandise being placed in Pilato’s bag. The swimmers requested consular access following their arrests, prompting Singapore police to notify the Italian Embassy as the investigation continued.

Five days later, on Aug. 19, Pilato and Tarantino were issued 12-month conditional warnings and banned from re-entering Singapore. Singapore officials later stressed that although the embassy provided consular assistance, there was no diplomatic intervention that influenced the investigation or its outcome.

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“I was indirectly involved in an unpleasant incident,” Pilato wrote on Instagram at the time.

Tarantino subsequently disappeared from social media, while the Italian Swimming Federation said it would assess the circumstances. Pilato, meanwhile, insisted she had never intended to do anything inappropriate and said the experience had forced her to think differently about the people around her.

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Pilato’s Singapore episode also echoes other shoplifting cases in sports. Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended from the Belk Bowl after being cited for attempted shoplifting, costing him his final game with the Razorbacks. Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was arrested after allegedly trying to steal about $120 worth of underwear and cologne. In both cases, the fallout went well beyond the incident itself.

Now, there appears to be another uncomfortable chapter involving her teammates. Anita Bottazzo, one of the swimmers who was reportedly questioned alongside Pilato and Tarantino after the airport incident, appears to have unfollowed Pilato on Instagram. Bottazzo still follows Tarantino.

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There has been no public explanation from Bottazzo for the apparent social-media change, so it remains unclear whether it is connected to the Singapore episode. Still, the timing has inevitably drawn attention, particularly given Pilato’s own comments about learning to value the people around her.

“I have learned important lessons about prudence, individual responsibility, and the value of people around me,” she said. However, the episode did not end at the airport…

Benedetta Pilato says she “cried a lot” after Singapore fallout and 90-day suspension

The punishment meant both swimmers missed the 2025 European Short Course Championships and the Italian National Short Course Championships. For Pilato, the hardest part came after the official consequences had been dealt with.

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Earlier this year, after completing her suspension, the Olympic medalist finally opened up about what the episode had done to her. Speaking with journalist Mario Calabresi on the Vivavoce podcast, she admitted that the incident had left her feeling as though her entire career was suddenly hanging by a thread.

“We made a mistake, a foolish act, and we paid the consequences,” Pilato said. “We apologized – I apologized to those I needed to apologize to. Fortunately, it was resolved very quickly.” But emotionally, it was anything but simple. “It was hard for me and for my family,” she admitted. “I cried a lot and thought I had ruined everything.”

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Pilato eventually realized that stepping away from the noise was the only way she could regain her balance. “I needed this period of silence,” she explained. “I made a mistake, but the comments from people affected me.”

The Singapore episode gave Benedetta Pilato consequences to face and lessons to carry. Now, with some distance from it, she appears determined to be exactly what she once said she wanted to be… not a perfect role model, but simply a person trying to find her way.