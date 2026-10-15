Double Olympic Champion Says Shopkeeper Should Get Gold Medal for Raising $1.85 Million for Country’s Benefit

Matt Weston has two Olympic gold medals to his name, but the British skeleton champion believes someone else deserves to share the spotlight. His pick? A local shopkeeper whose lottery ticket sales have raised more than $1.85 million for good causes.

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Weston surprised Steve Weight at Borough Green Stores in Kent, where the shopkeeper has spent 32 years supporting his community. For the Olympic champion, the visit was also a chance to recognize the funding that helped turn his own sporting ambitions into reality.

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Weight’s contribution goes far beyond the everyday transactions at his store. Through National Lottery ticket sales, he has helped raise more than £1.4 million, equivalent to approximately $1.85 million, for projects supporting communities across the UK. Around 23 pence of every pound spent on National Lottery games goes towards good causes.

Weston knows firsthand how important that money can be. Having grown up in nearby Sevenoaks, he benefited from support through the UK Sport’s Elite Athletes program, which receives National Lottery funding. That backing helped him pursue a career that ultimately led to Olympic glory at Milano Cortina 2026. “I should really give one of my gold medals to Steve,” Weston said, recognizing the contribution made by independent retailers. “I cannot overstate the importance of the funding I’ve received from the National Lottery, and shop owners like Steve deserve a huge amount of credit for their role in raising it. He really is a local hero.”

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For Weight, the recognition carried special meaning after more than three decades behind the counter. He described the store as an important part of his life and the local community, adding that he takes pride in knowing many of his customers personally.



The visit also highlighted where the money can make a difference. Weston and Weight stopped at Charlie’s Angels Kitchens, a not-for-profit organization tackling food poverty and food waste that has received £20,000, or roughly $26,400, in National Lottery funding.

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Their story forms part of Allwyn UK’s Local Retail Champions campaign, which celebrates independent retailers who help finance projects across sport, education, arts, and community services. Since the lottery launched in 1994, independent retailers have raised more than £10 billion, approximately $13.2 billion, for good causes.

Weight’s contribution also connects to a remarkable chapter in Weston’s career. At the 2026 Winter Olympics, the British slider delivered the breakthrough performances he had spent years chasing, winning gold in both the men’s individual skeleton and the mixed team event alongside Tabitha Stoecker.

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Matt Weston’s unforgettable Olympic season

Weston opened his campaign by dominating the individual competition at the Cortina Sliding Centre. He set track records across all four runs and finished with a combined time of 3:43.33, beating Germany’s Axel Jungk by 0.88 seconds. The victory gave Great Britain its first medal of the Games and made Weston the first British man to win Olympic gold in skeleton.

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But he was not finished. Two days later, Weston and Stoecker combined for another gold in the inaugural Olympic mixed team skeleton event. Despite Stoecker’s slower opening run, Weston produced a blistering final descent to secure victory for Britain by 0.17 seconds over Germany’s Susanne Kreher and Jungk.



The double triumph made Weston the first British athlete to win two gold medals at a single Winter Olympics. It also added an Olympic crown to his world titles and three overall World Cup championships, cementing his place among the leading figures in British winter sport.

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The achievement meant even more because of the disappointment he carried from Beijing 2022, when he missed the podium. That experience had left him questioning his future in the sport. Over time, however, he learned to manage the pressure and expectation that came with being a favorite.



After his golden run in Italy, Weston reflected on the sacrifices behind the success, including missed birthdays and funerals. His gratitude toward those who supported him makes his appreciation for lottery-funded programs particularly meaningful.

Weston’s attention has since shifted from celebrating his Olympic success to recovering from injury. In a recent Instagram update, he shared that his hip rehabilitation was progressing well, while acknowledging that the process required patience.

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“Hip rehab progressing nicely 💪🏼 Everything is slow, controlled, and lighter than normal as I let everything heal 🤕 Feeling good for quite early in the rehab 🙌🏼,” he wrote.



For an athlete accustomed to pushing the limits on an icy track, recovery calls for a different kind of discipline. Yet the same support systems that helped him reach the top remain important as he works his way back.

That is what makes his visit to Weight’s shop more than a feel-good Olympic moment. The medals may belong to Weston, but he understands that success rarely comes from one person alone. From public funding to community projects and the people who quietly make them possible, countless contributions sit behind every sporting triumph.

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And in Weston’s eyes, a shopkeeper who has helped raise $1.85 million for those causes deserves recognition every bit as special as an Olympic medal.