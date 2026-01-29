Emily Fischnaller & Co Get Major Boost as NASCAR Makes Key Announcement Ahead of Milano Cortina

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics is set to be a venue for many rookies who will taste that Olympic glory for the first time. However, there are veterans too, like luger Emily Fischnaller, who is locked in for her third Olympic Games at the age of 32. Well, her journey apparently will be aided by an unlikely ally: NASCAR.

With a few days remaining until the opening ceremony, NASCAR and USA Luge announced a landmark technical and marketing partnership aimed at driving competitive excellence. As reported by USA Today, NASCAR’s vice president of vehicle performance, Dr. Eric Jacuzzi, mentioned it as “bringing two U.S. sports together to push boundaries and help drive competitive excellence.”

This is a developing report…