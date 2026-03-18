Emotional Shaun White Recounts Heartwarming Moment for Mother’s Day

Sure, Shaun White is a legend who remains the only snowboarder in history with three Olympic gold medals. But there’s more to him than that. He has worked extensively as an advocate for Children’s HeartLink, and this is just one of many heartwarming moments from his past.

On March 17, White appeared for an interview on Olympics.com, where they placed an image in front of him and asked him to describe the moment and more. The video included images from his Vancouver 2010 win, an image of him retiring at the 2022 Olympic Games, and the 2018 Games, among others. But what made his heart tick was an image of him alongside some children.

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“Um, this was an incredible day,” White told Olympics.com. “I was driving my car to meet my mom at her house, and it was Mother’s Day, and I had seen these kids standing there with a little ramp, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, it’s Mother’s Day, like, I got my skateboard. Why don’t I pop out and skate with some of these kids?’

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“And, uh, I’m gonna get emotional talking about this, but one of these children had lost their mother recently, and so the family was really dreading Mother’s Day because obviously, the big loss in their family and their life, and you know, this child’s mother is gone and this is the first Mother’s Day…

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“And I just happened to drive by, and I pulled out my skateboard, and I did this, you know, full demonstration for the kids. They are having the best time.”

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Meanwhile, the video showed White skateboarding and teaching the children before they took a few photos, making it a memorable day for the group. This included Shaun White, who listed the photos among his more meaningful ones.

He even joked that he hopes he did well enough so that the kids invite him back “to skate again.”

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However, this isn’t the first time White has done something nice for children.

Shaun White went above and beyond for children in 2014

In fact, since 2008, the legendary snowboarder has fulfilled 17 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. One memorable wish, which led to an article in The Washington Post, was at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Before his run, thanks to a journalist, White went above and beyond to complete two children’s wishes to meet him.

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As per Mike Wise’s article, two Make-A-Wish children received their wish to watch White perform at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. However, they could not meet the snowboarder and could only watch him as per the rules. Wise decided to intervene and spoke to the authorities, which led to another touching moment for the children.

He leaped over the barricade separating himself and the children to meet them. That made their day, as Wise described.

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Even White’s mother revealed that the 39-year-old does his part for children’s charities as well, so much so that he gives “8 percent” of his then “$15 million a year” to St. Jude for its children’s fund. It does show White’s more philanthropic side, which has only inspired more fans to his side in the years since.

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