Enhanced Games Explained: Prize Money, Schedule, Founder, Rules & Everything to Know

What happens when elite athletes are told there are no limits anymore? That’s the question the Enhanced Games are forcing the sports world to confront. Backed by billionaire investors, massive prize money, and a promise to rewrite the future of competition, the event has already divided athletes, fans, and global sports bodies alike. From controversial rules to record-breaking ambitions, the Enhanced Games are quickly becoming one of the most talked-about experiments in modern sport.

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What are the Enhanced Games?

The Enhanced Games are a controversial sports competition often described as the “Olympics with performance-enhancing drugs allowed.” Unlike the traditional International Olympic Committee and World Anti-Doping Agency rules, athletes in the Enhanced Games can use certain medically supervised substances like testosterone or HGH to boost performance. Organizers say the goal is to push the limits of human potential through science and technology.

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The biggest difference from the Olympics is simple: the Olympics ban doping and focus on clean competition, while the Enhanced Games openly permit enhancement under regulated conditions, making it one of the most debated ideas in modern sport.

Who founded the Enhanced Games?

The Enhanced Games were founded by Australian entrepreneur and lawyer Aron D’Souza, who previously worked in venture capital and sports-related business ventures. D’Souza says he created the competition to challenge what he sees as “outdated” anti-doping rules in elite sports. His vision is to allow athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision while openly embracing science and human enhancement.

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The project has attracted backing from several wealthy investors, including tech billionaire Peter Thiel and venture capital firms linked to the tech world. Supporters argue the Games could redefine athletic performance and athlete earnings.

However, the idea has sparked heavy criticism from organizations like the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee, with many athletes and officials warning it could normalize dangerous drug use in sports.

When will the Enhanced Games take place? Full schedule & dates.

The inaugural Enhanced Games are scheduled to take place in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend, with the main competition beginning on May 24, 2026. The event will be hosted at a custom-built arena inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

The competition is expected to run over multiple days and will feature events in swimming, track and field, weightlifting, and strongman. Planned events include the 50m and 100m freestyle sprints, snatch, and clean & jerk competitions. Organizers have also announced a closing ceremony concert featuring The Killers.

According to organizers, around 40 to 50 athletes are expected to compete for a reported $25 million prize pool, including million-dollar bonuses for breaking selected world records.

What are the rules of the Enhanced Games?

The Enhanced Games follow a very different rulebook from traditional international sports competitions. Athletes are allowed to use performance-enhancing drugs and medical technologies that are normally banned in events like the Olympics, provided they are used under medical supervision and within legal limits. Organizers say competitors must undergo health screenings and monitoring and disclose any substances they take.

Unlike the Olympics, there is no anti-doping testing program run by agencies like the World Anti-Doping Agency. The focus is on athlete safety, transparency, and pushing the limits of human performance through science, making the Games one of the most controversial experiments in modern sport.

Are performance-enhancing drugs allowed in Enhanced Games?

Yes, performance-enhancing drugs are allowed in the Enhanced Games, which is the main reason the event has sparked worldwide debate. Unlike the Olympics and other elite competitions that ban substances such as testosterone, human growth hormone (HGH), and anabolic steroids, the Enhanced Games openly permit athletes to use them under medical supervision.

Organizers argue that regulated enhancement is safer than secret doping and believe athletes should have the freedom to improve performance using science and technology. Critics, including the World Anti-Doping Agency and many sports officials, warn that the model could encourage dangerous drug use and damage the integrity of competitive sport.

How much prize money do Enhanced Games athletes earn?

The Enhanced Games are offering some of the biggest financial rewards in modern sport to attract elite athletes. Organizers have announced a total prize pool of around $25 million, with competitors earning money through appearance fees, event victories, and record-breaking performances.

One of the biggest attractions is the $1 million bonus available for athletes who break selected world records in events such as sprinting and swimming. Australian swimmer James Magnussen previously revealed he came out of retirement after being offered the chance to chase a seven-figure reward for breaking a swimming world record.

Unlike the Olympics, where athletes often rely on sponsorships and national funding, the Enhanced Games aim to directly reward competitors with large payouts. Organizers say this athlete-first financial model could change the economics of professional sports, though critics argue the money may encourage risky performance-enhancing drug use.

Will Enhanced Games records count as official world records?

No, records set at the Enhanced Games will not be recognized as official world records by traditional governing bodies. Organizations such as World Athletics and World Aquatics only approve performances achieved in accordance with strict anti-doping regulations. Since the Enhanced Games allow performance-enhancing drugs, any records broken there will exist separately from officially sanctioned sports history.

However, organizers still plan to reward athletes with massive bonuses for surpassing existing marks. Supporters believe the event could redefine the limits of human performance, while critics argue that those achievements cannot be fairly compared with records set under standard anti-doping rules.

Bottom line? Whether the Enhanced Games become the future of sport or remain one of its most controversial experiments, one thing is certain: the debate is far from over. With huge prize money, bold promises, and growing criticism from traditional sports bodies, the Enhanced Games are challenging everything fans thought they knew about fairness, performance, and human limits. And as the first event draws closer, the world will be watching to see what happens next.