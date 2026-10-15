2-Time Grand Prix Winner Suspended Over Alleged Banned Substance in Competing Horse

Nick Benterman enjoyed one of the standout periods of his showjumping career in 2015, when he secured two international Grand Prix victories riding Zorland D Volo. The British rider first won the Chepstow CSI2 Grand Prix in May before claiming another victory at Keysoe International in July, finishing ahead of William Whitaker. However, more than a decade after those achievements, the 42-year-old is now facing a disciplinary case that could have serious consequences for his career.

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The news came to light on October 15, when the East Anglian Daily Times reported that Benterman had been provisionally suspended by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports over an alleged anti-doping violation involving his horse, Moonlight R. The suspension, which reportedly began on July 27, relates to an event held months earlier in Wales. The FEI has confirmed that it is a case involving the use of the banned substance reserpine on Moonlight R during the CSI2 type event in Chepstow from April 30th to May 4th, 2026.

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The FEI says Benterman’s case is now in the hands of its tribunal. The federation did not disclose any additional information, citing the need for confidentiality in the proceedings while the case remains pending. Benterman, who represents Great Britain in international showjumping and owns Volo Stables in Walsham le Willows, Suffolk, has strongly challenged the allegation.

Responding to the report, he said: “I am vigorously challenging the allegations made by the FEI. I have only been provisionally suspended and the FEI has not rendered a decision.” He also confirmed that his legal counsel had contested the allegation and requested the immediate lifting of the provisional suspension.

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So, the allegation against Benterman is not to be treated as a confirmed doping offence. But if a violation is established, Benterman could face sporting penalties, including disqualification, suspension, fines and legal costs. The report cites a standard two-year suspension for a doping violation, although the outcome would depend on the applicable rules and the tribunal’s findings.

Benterman’s previous results include his Grand Prix victories at Chepstow and Keysoe in 2015. His FEI athlete profile records 29 wins from 1,473 starts since January 2010, reflecting his years of international competition. For now, his case remains unresolved. Benterman continues to challenge the allegation, while the FEI Tribunal considers the matter. Until a final decision is issued, the claim remains contested, and no finding of guilt has been announced.

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This came shortly after another international showjumper, Lillie Keenan, faced a medication case in September 2026 following a competition in Aachen, Germany.

Another showjumper faced a medication case

The American rider Lillie Keenan’s horse, Kick On, tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide after competing in May. The pair had won the second qualifier for the Rolex Grand Prix, but were later disqualified from the relevant classes.

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Keenan explained that Kick On had received a joint injection containing the medication 26 days before the competition, while the FEI’s published withdrawal period was seven days. She said she had worked openly with the federation and her veterinarians, adding that the positive test came as a surprise despite following the guidelines. The case was handled through the FEI’s fast-track administrative procedure, resulting in a CHF 1,500 fine and additional costs, rather than a suspension.

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However, Keenan’s case differs from that of British showjumper Nick Benterman. While both cases involved substances detected in competition horses, triamcinolone acetonide is classified as a controlled medication, whereas Benterman’s case concerns the prohibited substance reserpine and has resulted in a provisional suspension. Benterman continues to challenge the allegation, and the FEI Tribunal has yet to issue a final decision.