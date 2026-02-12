Evan Bates and Madison Chock Speak Out After Missing Out on Gold at the Winter Olympics

As the old sporting adage goes, gold medallists celebrate triumph, bronze medallists celebrate survival, but silver medallists are often left wondering what could have been. For Madison Chock and Evan Bates, that reality unfolded once again on Olympic ice. After the event, the two expressed their disappointment.

Chock and Bates went 19th of 20 teams. Their toreador-inspired skate to Ramin Djawadi’s cover of “Paint It, Black” mesmerized the fans in the stadium and the millions watching from their homes. Chock’s brilliant red matador’s cape stood as one of the competition’s highlights. However, Chock and Bates received a final combined score of 224.39, which remained just short of France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, who outperformed it with a score of 225.82.

“It’s definitely a bittersweet feeling at the moment. We have so much to be proud of. We’ve had the most incredible career, 15 years on the ice together,”Madison Chock said. “We delivered four of our best performances this week. I’m really proud of how we’ve handled ourselves and what we’ve accomplished here.” Bates also maintained that they couldn’t have done any better.

“We just performed four times in six days at the Olympics. We’ve never done anything like it, and it took so much mental strength and discipline to stay focused over the last six days and to deliver four great performances,” He said. “At the end of the fourth one, the emotions just came flooding out because it’s just a lot. And we really did our best. I think that is something that we’ll try to remember and focus on most. We really did our best. We delivered every time we stepped on the ice.” There were murmurs of bias from the judges, but Bates brushed it off.

“Life is… Sometimes you can feel like you do everything right and it doesn’t go your way,” He said. “And that’s life, and that’s sport, and it’s a subjective sport, it’s a judge sport. One fact, we did our best, we skated our best. We felt like we were very close.”

