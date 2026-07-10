“Every American Should be Alarmed”: US Olympian Pleads Not Guilty to 10-Year Prison Sentence Crime

David Hearn touched a piece of peeling blue lining at the reflecting pool and ended up in handcuffs. Three weeks later, he’s facing a felony charge that could put him away for ten years. On Thursday, the three-time Olympian stood before a judge and said two words: not guilty. And his lawyers have doubled down on it in front of the media.

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His attorney, Norman Eisen, faced the media on Thursday and said:

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“Today, David Hearn pled not guilty. Because he is not guilty. If Mr. Hearn can be charged with a felony for touching the reflecting pool, every American is at risk, and every American should be alarmed about this prosecution.

“It is not a crime to touch the reflecting pool; to touch water in the United States of America.”

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The 67-year-old Olympic canoe racer has spent a large portion of his life out of the spotlight, but all that changed in June. Hearn was among several arrested for allegedly vandalizing the iconic Washington DC landmark, which is currently undergoing renovations. However, despite the arrest, his lawyers believe that Hearn is a target.

“This indictment reflects the administration’s effort to scapegoat David and to shift blame for their own failures. We will litigate these issues vigorously. We have confidence in our justice system to see through this misuse of government power against an ordinary American, based on a false and politicized narrative.”

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For context, the Olympian was on his way back from a 100km bike ride on June 19 when he stopped by the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The 67-year-old had read about President Trump’s ongoing $14 million-plus project to renovate the pool and was curious. That turned into him sticking his hand into the water to touch the blue coating attached to the bottom of the pool.

As per reports, minutes later, Park Police arrested him along with several others for vandalizing the pool.

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The Olympian’s legal team insists the case is built on a false narrative and plans to challenge it in court. Federal prosecutors, however, have taken a far different position on the former Olympian’s actions.

Jeanine Pirro reveals they have proof David Hearn is guilty

David Hearn isn’t the only one facing alleged vandalism charges. AP News has reported that authorities have also charged three other individuals. Court documents also reveal that the court has charged them with allegedly removing the blue paint from the reflecting pool. That is something Hearn vehemently denied when he was first charged, saying that he only touched the coating.

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That happens to be the sealant on the base of the pool, which is currently under renovation. The pool was painted earlier and has experienced peeling paint and algae growth. And despite his lawyer’s defence, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro revealed that there is evidence of Hearn’s alleged vandalism.

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“I’m not gonna get into the evidence, but what I told you is what our witnesses saw and experienced,” Pirro said in a press conference. “There was an effort, a violent effort, to rip up the sealant from the bottom of the pool.

“And irrespective of whether or not, you know, we think that, you know, there, there is some situation that preceded it, we can state and prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he caused damage, and that damage is over $1,000.”

With both sides standing firmly by their versions of events, the case now moves toward trial.