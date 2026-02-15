Everything to know about Elana Meyers Taylor: Olympic Career, Retirement Rumors, and more

The Winter Olympics 2026 unveiled countless surprising narratives, and Elana Meyers Taylor’s participation topped them all. Despite touching the mark of age 41, the legendary bobsledder is looking forward to attaining one more milestone in her glorious career.

Although she clarified that this one attempt is to make her children proud, speculations still question the chances of her retirement. But are the rumors true? Here’s a detailed look at Taylor’s career, her achievements, retirement rumors, and more.

Who is Elana Meyers Taylor? A look at her professional journey, career, accolades, and more

Born on October 10, 1984, in Oceanside, California, and raised in Douglasville, Georgia, Elana is one of the most decorated bobsledders in U.S. history.

Across her Olympic career, she has earned five medals: silver at the 2014 Sochi, 2018 PyeongChang, and 2022 Beijing Games, along with bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and another bronze in Beijing.

Her success extends beyond the Olympics. Meyers Taylor captured multiple World Championship titles, including gold in the two-woman event in 2015 and 2017. She also served as president of the Women’s Sports Foundation and has been honored with an honorary doctorate and the President’s Medal from George Washington University.

Taylor began her athletic journey in softball, earning a scholarship to George Washington University. She dreamed of joining the U.S. Olympic softball team, but when that goal didn’t pan out, her parents encouraged her to try bobsledding instead.

She took up the sport in 2007 and quickly proved a natural. Her breakthrough came with a silver medal at the 2009 World Championships in Lake Placid. The following year, Elana Meyers Taylor made her Olympic debut and captured her first medal, a bronze, at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Off the track, Meyers Taylor is married to fellow Olympic bobsledder and coach Nic Taylor. The couple wed in April 2014 and have two sons, Nico and Noah. Their firstborn, Nico, arrived in 2020 and was diagnosed with Down syndrome, while Noah was born in 2022.

Does Elana Meyers Taylor declare her immediate retirement? All you should know about the reality of her retirement

As of now, Elana hasn’t declared immediate retirement, but reports confirm she’s still fully committed to competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics. While she’s hinted that some events “could be her last,” there’s been no official announcement about stepping away from the sport. Despite the physical strain of elite competition and the challenges of motherhood, she continues to train with trademark intensity.

“My nickname for people who know me most is E-Money… I’m money under pressure,” she told NBC News, a mindset that’s fueled her rise as the most decorated female bobsledder and the most successful Black athlete in Winter Olympics history. Inspired by icons like Shani Davis, Vonetta Flowers, and teammate Erin Jackson, she once said, “I’m a person who believes that if you see it, you can be it.”

This season hasn’t come easy. Elana Meyers Taylor has battled back pain, endured a winless stretch, and suffered what she called “one of the most horrific crashes” of her career during a race in Switzerland.

Still, she remains undeterred: “I’m still going for those two gold medals… I still believe it’s possible.” Her bobsled story began years ago when she missed her softball dream despite a standout college career, only to switch sports at her parents’ urging and quickly rise to success.

Her biggest source of inspiration now is her family. Meyers Taylor’s sons, Nico and Noah, will be watching and cheering her on from home. “I want my children to know that people told their mom that it can’t happen and then she went for it anyway,” she said.

Whether this will be her final Olympic run remains uncertain, but her determination hasn’t wavered.