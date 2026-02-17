Ex-U.S. Ice Dancer Speaks Out After Setting New Olympic Standard With Bold New Move

The 2026 Winter Olympics saw several athletes return to competition to attempt one more chance to glory. Among the ones returning was former ice dancer Jordan Cowan. However, his comeback was not as a player. The 35-year-old played a special role on the sidelines, using his special photography skills as a camera operator. Addressing the experience of his new role, Cowan recently mentioned how he has a great opportunity to set new standards in the world of sports photography.

“This will be the first time that a camera operator has been on the ice for the figure skating events at an Olympic Games and that to me is a huge responsibility,” Cowan told The Associated Press. “I get to set the standard for Olympics to come. At least I hope that this is something that we get to include in the future.”

He further highlighted how putting a camera in the hands of a skate dancer would bridge the gaps as he properly understands the angles and missed pointers from his own experience.

“As a skater and as a dancer I felt very… I wanted to feel what it was like to skate and what it was like to dance and most video shot from a static angle is missing that. So by putting the camera in the hands of a dancer and the hands of a skater you can now tell the story of what you’re supposed to be feeling when someone’s doing a specific move like a jump or a spin. So by being on the ice and understanding what it feels like to do those things I think that emotion is conveyed in the frame.”

He does not film during the actual routines. Instead, he goes onto the ice right after each performance. He records the skaters’ immediate reactions while skating backwards. The move is intended to show raw emotions, such as joy after a strong performance or disappointment after mistakes. His footage is used in live broadcasts and shown on arena screens, giving viewers a closer look at the athletes.

This role also requires professionalism and so it aligns well with Cowan’s portfolio. He is expected to decide how close to film based on the skater’s condition. This was clear during Ilia Malinin’s events. After helping Team USA win gold in the team competition, Malinin celebrated and reacted energetically. However, after making mistakes in the singles event, he appeared upset. Cowan kept his distance, respecting the athlete’s space while continuing to do his job.

Notably, Jordan Cowan was a competitive ice dancer for Team USA for more than 10 years. He competed in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships six times during the course of his career. His best result was a 7th place finish at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

He also competed at junior national and international events and secured 6th position at the ISU Junior Grand Prix Cup of Austria in 2010 and 4th at the 2011 U.S. National Championships in junior ice dance with partner Anastasia Olson.

Jordan Cowan explains why he loves his new Olympics role

Jordan Cowan recently explained how his new role at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics has given him a chance to capture moments that were never filmed before. Working for Olympic Broadcasting Services, the former athlete skates on the ice with a camera to record athletes as they finish their programs. His footage is shared with broadcasters worldwide and therefore the efforts offer viewers a closer look at skaters’ real emotions.

He admitted enjoying the few seconds after performances end. Many skaters notice his microphone and interact with the camera by sending messages to their families or making heart signs.

Cowan explained why these moments matter, saying, “For that brief window at the end of the program, when you get to take in the audience by yourself, by having this silent camera slowly available to you, it gives a special moment that we have never been able to capture before.”

However, perfection in his current role didn’t come easy. Cowan explained how he trained with Pilates and yoga to improve strength and balance. He also created his own camera system with stabilizers, manual focus, cinema zoom, and wireless transmission. This allowed him to move smoothly while keeping videos stable.

His experience as a former competitive skater helps him follow athletes safely. He said, “I’ve trained myself to be able to follow skaters without knowing the choreography.”

His goal is to stay out of the way while making sure that he does not miss out on capturing important moments. As he continues on his journey as an operator, he still has access to the same stage where he once competed. And that is quite a unique achievement.