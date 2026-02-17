Exclusive: Germany’s Leon Draisaitl Reveals Milan Olympics Pressure Before QF

Making his long-awaited Winter Olympics debut at the 2026 Milan Games, Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is wasting no time leaving his mark. In Germany’s 5-1 triumph over France today, the forward delivered a standout performance that powered his team into the tournament’s final eight. EssentiallySports is on the ground with coverage, and with the biggest question of the day.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“How would you compare an NHL playoff vs an Olympic playoff?” Shreya Verma of EssentiallySports posed this question to Draisaitl.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s different,” Leon Draisaitl said. “It’s one game here in the playoffs since the series, so the mindset can be a little different. At the end of the day, it’s intense hockey, it’s high-level hockey. You only have good teams.”

Leon Draisaitl ranks among the NHL’s most prolific playoff performers, with 96 career postseason games already under his belt at age 30. Even veterans feel those first-round nerves, no matter their experience. His 2026 Milan Olympics debut adds fresh intensity, unlike the NHL’s grueling four best-of-seven series.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the contrary, Olympic playoffs bring single-elimination knockout pressure. Unlike the NHL’s best-of-seven safety net, one loss ends Germany’s run for Leon Draisaitl and his squad. Tournament officials restructured the semifinals so the top remaining seed faces the lowest, while Draisaitl, team captain and German star, shoulders extra individual responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago Leon Draisaitl. Credits: Imago

He gets the complete support of NHLers like Tim Stützle and JJ Peterka. Still, opposing defenses zero in on Draisaitl, given Germany’s lack of deep secondary scoring found on NHL or elite Olympic teams. Adding pressure, Olympic rules ban fighting outright, with automatic ejections, even though Draisaitl has zero NHL playoff fights.

Additionally, Leon Draisaitl has brushed aside talk of medals enhancing his legacy. He keeps his focus squarely on the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m thinking about our team,” he told the NHL website. “I’m thinking about wanting to compete for a medal with our group. If the legacy filters into that, then sure, I’ll take it. But you know, this is a special time. We’ve got a great opportunity.”

So while the Germans face Slovakia in the quarterfinals, all these points need to be kept in mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leon Draisaitl’s struggles before QF qualification

Draisaitl enters the quarterfinals with 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) across four games. His standout showing came in the final matchup, where he opened the scoring on the power play to spark Germany’s dominant 5-1 scoreline over France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary rounds brought mixed results. He posted 2 points (1 goal, 1 assist) in a 3-1 win over Denmark, notching his first career Olympic goal. Against Latvia, he added 1 assist in a 4-3 loss. The USA game proved tougher, leaving him scoreless in a 5-1 defeat.

Analysts expect a low-scoring quarterfinal against Slovakia, with Germany holding the edge. Betting odds favor the Germans slightly at -115 (approx. 4/9), while Slovakia sits at -105. Germany has scored in the first period in three of their last four games, primed to fly out of the gate.

Slovakia poses a real threat as a dangerous underdog. Juraj Slafkovský tallied 6 points in the preliminary round, and goaltender Samuel Hlavaj leads the tournament with a .934 save percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a daunting challenge ahead, one he is aware of, one question looms for Leon Draisaitl: Can he deliver his peak performance to carry Germany into the semifinals?