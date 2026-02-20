Fans Concerned For Cassie Sharpe After She Suffers Horrible Crash at Winter Olympics

260219 — LIVIGNO, Feb. 19, 2026 — Cassie Sharpe of Canada is transferred away after falling during the qualification of freestyle skiing women s freeski halfpipe at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. MICO2026ITALY-LIVIGNO-OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES-FREESTYLE SKIING-WOMEN S FREESKI HALFPIPE-QUALIFICATION WangxPeng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

260219 — LIVIGNO, Feb. 19, 2026 — Cassie Sharpe of Canada is transferred away after falling during the qualification of freestyle skiing women s freeski halfpipe at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. MICO2026ITALY-LIVIGNO-OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES-FREESTYLE SKIING-WOMEN S FREESKI HALFPIPE-QUALIFICATION WangxPeng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

All eyes were on two-time Olympic medalist Cassie Sharpe as she entered the ski halfpipe qualifier. Unfortunately, what was meant to be a flawless ride with all her experience, turned out to be a frightening one that left her family in tears as they watched helplessly from the sidelines. While Sharpe’s future at the Milan Olympics now remains in doubt, the details of her crash have left fans deeply concerned.

Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe was removed from the halfpipe qualifier on a stretcher after a heavy crash during qualification at the Milan Cortina Winter Games on Thursday night. The 33-year-old lost control while landing a jump and came down hard on her left side, sliding face-down to the bottom of the pipe.

The event was brought to a halt while the medical personnel reached the location and spent several minutes assessing her condition before transporting Sharpe to a nearby medical facility for further examination. Yet, the severity of it left fans worried.

One of them commented, “Very scary crash for Cassie Sharpe in the Halfpipe. She is finally taken out via sled after laying there for at least 10 mins with a wave for the crowd thank goodness. That was awful. Hope she is Ok.”

The fall happened during her second qualification run. Earlier, she had delivered a strong performance, earning the third-highest score in the session. That result secured her a place among the 12 athletes who qualified for Saturday’s final, even though she was unable to complete her second attempt.

But despite the frightening incident, Sharpe acknowledged the crowd with a wave as she was taken away.

And soon after the update drew attention from fans across social media, messages wishing her a speedy recovery began pouring in.

Fans wish Cassie Sharpe a speedy recovery

While Sharpe recovers, social media platform X is abuzz with comments from fans expressing shock on the incident.

A fan expressed concern over Sharpe’s recent incident, enquiring CBS News of any fresh updates on her status. “I hope cassie sharpe is doing well and is recovering well are we all so proud of her and were all proud she made it into the final god bless her,” the fan wrote.

Freestyle Canada CEO Peter Judge said her condition is stable. The 33-year-old from Comox, British Columbia, briefly lost consciousness but is now awake and talking. She was taken to a clinic in Livigno for further tests and medical checks.

Meanwhile, another fan, besides wishing for a speedy recovery was also concerned about her participation in the events to come. “Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery and that you’ll be able to compete in finals but remember health and safety first,” the fan wrote. According to the CEO of Freestyle Canda Peter Judge, it is quite unlikely that she will compete in the finals.

A third fan called out for support from others. They requested everyone to pray for the 33-year-old in one of the toughest moments of her professional career. “Let’s hope Canadian Cassie Sharpe will be ok as she had an accident on the freestyle ski event today,” he wrote.

Sharpe, who won Olympic gold in 2018 and silver in 2022, scored 88.25 in her first run, which placed her among the top 12 and secured her spot in Saturday’s final.

While some were focused on the upcoming opportunity, others were still waiting for an update on her recovery. “Praying for Cassie Sharpe. hoping she’s going to be okay after that crash in the freeski halfpipe qualifications,” a fan wrote, expressing concern about the freestyle skier’s health.

This incident, after Lindsey Vonn’s career ending crash prompted several concerns over players’ safety. Meanwhile, fans are also uncertain about her participation in the games going forward.