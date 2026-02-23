FBI Director Clarifies Locker Room Celebrations With Team USA After Winter Olympics Gold

White House Coverage Kash Patel after being sworn in as FBI Director in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington DC, USA, 21 February 2025. Credit: Will Oliver / Pool via CNP/AdMedia Washington District of Columbia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxAUS Copyright: xx WH-COVERAGE-011-5242061 CNP/AdMediax admphotostwo919707

The US men’s hockey team’s commendable victory over Canada turned out to be a big reason for the nation to celebrate. While the FBI director, Kash Patel, also joined the Jack Hughes led squad in the locker room commemoration, controversy brewed around his roots as fans questioned if he was really happy about the achievement. In light of the doubtful scenario, the Garden City, New York born bureaucrat stepped forward to clarify the situation with a bold “I love America” take.

“For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” he wrote on X.

The F.B.I. director Kash Patel spent Sunday in Milan celebrating the American hockey team’s Olympic win, despite serious issues unfolding back in the United States. Being a hockey fan who also plays the sport, Mr. Patel appeared in a locker room video with the team’s center, Dylan Larkin. He made a shaka sign and shouted, “Congratulations, Team USA!” Mr. Larkin held up his gold medal as Mr. Patel leaned into the cellphone camera.

Earlier that day, Mr. Patel was also in attendance for the intense 2-to-1 overtime victory against Canada from a private box.

Some critics questioned Mr. Patel’s presence in Italy during such a tense time. However, his aides said the trip had been planned months earlier. They explained that he attended six meetings, including two classified briefings, met with Italian law enforcement leaders and Ambassador Tilman Fertitta, and reviewed Olympic security efforts.

Nevertheless, this wasn’t the only controversy at the Winter Olympics as President Donald Trump also found himself under scrutiny from the athletes.

Athletes fire back at Donald Trump as he criticizes Hunter Hess

Several U.S. athletes fired back after President Donald Trump criticized freestyle skier Hunter Hess during the Winter Olympics earlier this month. The controversy emerged after Hess spoke openly about feeling uneasy representing the United States in the current political climate.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now. I think it’s a little hard,” he said, during a press conference. “There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

A few hours later, Trump responded on Truth Social. He called Hess a “real loser” along with mentioning that it is “very hard to root for someone like this” while watching the Games.

This sparked notable support from other athletes. Figure skater Amber Glenn raised concerns about the administration’s policies. She said, “I hope I can use my voice and this platform to help people stay strong in these hard times.”

Snowboarding star Chloe Kim also defended her fellow athlete. Kim, whose parents are immigrants, said the issue felt personal. “I think in moments like these, it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another for all that’s going on and I think that I’m really proud to represent the United States,” Kim said.

Vice President Vance also commented after facing boos at the opening ceremony in Milan. “You’re not there to pop off about politics,” Vance said. “So when Olympic athletes enter the political arena, they should expect some pushback.”

This made it clear that Team USA’s commendable performance including 33 medals didn’t come without controversies involving political connections.