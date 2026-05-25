“Felt a Pop”: Runner Turns Celebration Into Curse to End Track and Field Season Early

Max Thomas continues to announce himself on the global sprinting stage. The first-year professional, who has already clocked a world-leading 9.90 this season, added another powerful performance at Track Fest, winning the men’s 100m in 10.12 seconds. But just as the celebrations began, concern took over.

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Thomas, who had looked composed throughout the race, stumbled while celebrating his victory and nearly went down on the track before a fellow sprinter stepped in to support him. The moment quickly raised alarms, and soon, the sprinter himself confirmed why.

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On his Instagram Story, he said, “But yes, my hamstring is hurting. I felt a pop. I don’t know how bad it is, but regardless, I’m gonna be straight, I’m gonna be cool. It’s not something that I haven’t dealt with before. And you know, like getting hurt is part of the sport, you know? And I just gotta come back, I gotta stay in a great headspace, figure out what’s going on, come back, and pick up right where I left off. So yeah.”

From Glory to the Training Table

Max Thomas’ rise has been anything but accidental. After finishing runner-up in the 100m at the 2025 NCAA Championships while representing USC, he made the bold decision to forgo his final year of eligibility and sign with Swiss sportswear brand On. At just 22 years old, the Long Beach native is now a cornerstone of On’s newly launched OAC Sprint team, the brand’s first-ever dedicated professional sprint squad based in Los Angeles.

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The group, coached by respected sprint coach John Bolton, also features Ghanaian Olympian Benjamin Azamati, reigning NCAA 100m champion Samirah Moody, and six-time NCAA All-American Johnny Brackins. Thomas was expected to be its breakout star. Now, his health will determine how quickly that breakout continues.

His 9.90-second run earlier this season placed him at the top of the world rankings, signalling his potential to challenge the sport’s elite. Track Fest was supposed to cement that rise, and it did, until the stumble.



stumble exposed what elite sprinting demands: absolute body control, zero margin. Despite the uncertainty, Thomas’ response reflected a composed and experienced mindset. Rather than panic, he leaned on familiarity with setbacks, emphasizing recovery and mental focus.

Now Thomas faces a different race against the clock, against doubt, and against his own body. With a world lead already under his belt and momentum building around the OAC sprint project, he will be monitored closely.

Track Fest gave Thomas a world-leading time and a hamstring pop, both in one afternoon.