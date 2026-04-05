51-Year-Old Cyclist Passes Away in Tragedy as Tour of Flanders Organizers Release Statement

April 4 was supposed to be a celebration for more than 14,000 riders tackling We Ride Flanders, the amateur event that puts cyclists on the same cobbles and climbs as the Tour of Flanders. The 247‑kilometer route ran from Antwerp to Oudenaarde, leading riders through Belgium’s famed cycling roads under near‑race conditions. Riders faced rough cobblestones, dozens of climbs, and full medical and feed‑zone support along the way. Among them was a 51‑year‑old rider whose ride ended suddenly and tragically.

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A British cyclist, whose name remains undisclosed, rode alongside his son when he suddenly collapsed around noon in the latter stages of the route, just before the Hotond climb near Ronse. This stretch, part of the Oude Kruisberg/Hotond ascent, comes late in the ride when fatigue sets in, and the body is under considerable strain. According to reports, he suffered a suspected heart attack mid‑ride.

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Medical teams received the alert within moments and rushed to the scene. They began efforts to revive him immediately on the roadside, and for a brief period, hope remained as they attempted resuscitation.As event organiser, Gert Van Goolen spoke about how quickly the situation unfolded:

“We received a report that a man had fallen; a medical team was quickly on the scene and was able to resuscitate him,” Van Goolen said in a statement to Radio 1.

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But despite those efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. As Goolen said, “Unfortunately, the man died at the scene.”

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Reflecting on the tragedy, he added, “This is the last thing you want as an organization. You hope that 14,000 people can have a nice day here, and you know there are risks, but you really don’t want this.”

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The event’s longest challenge was the 247‑kilometre ride from Antwerp to Oudenaarde, while the other routes (79, 133 and 163 kilometres) both began and ended in Oudenaarde. It’s not clear which one the man chose, since all four tackle the Hotond, which is the fourth to last climb.

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The tragedy has since drawn attention from doctors and organizers alike, prompting new calls for better health screening and safety awareness among amateur cyclists.

The Association of Sports and Medical Examination Doctors (SKA) is urging event organizers and federations to direct participants to sportkeuring.be when registering or renewing memberships. The aim is simple: to encourage riders to complete a preventive medical check before tackling demanding events.

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“Of course, even the best examination does not guarantee that nothing can go wrong after a ‘go’, but the risk is still limited,” the association said, referring to its online questionnaire, which helps recreational athletes decide whether they need a physical exam.

The doctors issued their appeal after the mass cycling event in Flanders, where medical teams resuscitated two other participants.

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While SKA acknowledges it is unclear whether a preventive check could have avoided the latest death, it views the incident as a reminder of why fitness screenings are vital, particularly for those who have not undergone one in the past three years.

Not to mention, the day’s events did not end there, as two other cyclists faced serious medical emergencies.

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Multiple cyclists face medical emergencies as tragedy strikes

During the same event, medical teams responded to two other serious emergencies. A 57‑year‑old Dutch participant collapsed mid‑ride, but medical staff resuscitated him on the course and took him to the hospital.

Later, a second British cyclist collapsed on the Oude Kwaremont climb. Medical staff acted quickly, revived him, and transported him to the hospital. Similar incidents have occurred at this event in the past.

In the 2025 edition of We Ride Flanders, two cyclists lost their lives. One was a Dutch competitor who collapsed at the Taaienberg climb because of a heart attack. Despite immediate rescue, he did not survive.

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The other victim was 45‑year‑old former professional cyclist Stéphane Krafft. He collapsed during the Oude Kwaremont climb, and despite immediate rescue efforts and an airlift to the hospital, unfortunately, he later passed away.

In 2025, another cyclist collapsed on the Eikenberg climb at the same event, but rescuers managed to revive him and take him to the hospital in stable condition. After several serious incidents in recent years, these episodes have fueled growing concern about medical screening, emergency readiness, and rider safety at mass‑participation cycling events.

For now, it remains to be seen what steps event officials will take in response. Could this tragedy prompt changes to better prevent similar incidents in the future? Only time will tell.