Born in Ukraine, American Ice Dancer Launches GoFundMe After Securing Winter Olympics Berth to Help Family Reach the Games

At the 2026 Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis, ice dancers Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik delivered the performances of their partnership, securing a silver medal. This performance also allowed them to grab one of three coveted spots on Team USA for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. But for Kolesnik, this pinnacle of athletic achievement is linked to a deep and painful separation.

While he trains in the US, his family remains in Ukraine, living under the shadow of the ongoing tension in the region. So, recently, the ice dancer set up a GoFundMe page with a $25,000 goal, writing, “As I prepare for the Olympics, I am facing significant financial challenges. Elite-level training requires extensive resources, including coaching fees, ice time, choreography, travel, and competition expenses.”

Clarifying the situation, Kolesnik added, “In addition, my greatest personal hope is to be able to bring my family from Ukraine to safely attend the Olympic Games—to finally have them in the stands after years apart, witnessing the dream we’ve all sacrificed for together.”

As of now, the GoFundMe page has raised $7,419, and it showcases the support that the fans have for the ice dancer. Kolesnik confirmed on the website that the money raised will go directly towards his coaching and training expenses as he prepares for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, the travel and logistics related to elite international competition, and helping his family travel safely from Ukraine to be with him at the event.

Imago Credits – Instagram / @vadym____kolesnik

Ending on a positive note, he wrote, “Every contribution, no matter the size, helps relieve the financial burden and allows me to focus fully on training, competing, and honoring both the country that raised me and the country I now represent. Thank you for believing in my journey, for supporting Olympic dreams, and for helping turn this once-in-a-lifetime moment into something I can share with my family. Your generosity means more than words can express.”

In a few weeks, Zingas/Kolesnik will find themselves on the Olympic rink for the first time in their career, and their debut will be a dream come true for them. And they will be with two other talented pairs, which will compete side-by-side.

The Ice Dance Winter Olympics roster looks bright for Team USA

Three talented ice dance pairs will be heading towards the Milano Cortina Olympic Games, presenting Team USA: Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik. For veterans like Chock/Bates, this will be their fourth endeavor to the Olympic rink, while for Zingas/Kolesnik, this will be their first.

“For me, it’s a dream of my life to represent the U.S. Ever since I moved here at the age 15, I knew that I wanted to represent the U.S. and go to the Olympics and do my absolute best, so it’s an honor for me,” Kolesnik said following confirming his place at the Team USA Winter Olympic berth. But for Bates, who lifted their record-breaking seventh US national ice dance title in St. Louis with his partner, there was a confession to make about their journey together.

“No journey is linear, and ours certainly hasn’t been. And, I think those years where we felt the struggle set us up for this run now that we’ve been enjoying for the last four years or so,” he said. “And I think the domestic rivalries that we had through that span of time sharpened us for international competition. And when I look at the landscape of US ice dance right now, and I see the talent on the podium, and just off the podium, the field is so deep.”

In Beijing 2022, Chock/Bates were able to secure the Olympic gold, but it was a team medal. Now, four years later in Milano-Cortina, they will have themselves locked in for the individual ice dance gold. Only time will tell what fate has in store for this talented Team USA ice dance roster.