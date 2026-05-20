Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Others Stuck in Horrible Situation at Figure Skating Event

A horrible situation left figure skating stars Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu stuck in a terrifying 45-minute scare recently during the Stifel Stars on Ice tour. Just days earlier, a beaming Glenn had shared her love for the Stars on Ice, saying, “I never want to leave this tour because I have laughed more in the last six weeks than I think I have in years.” But a routine moment after their performance quickly turned into an absolute nightmare, making the national champion feel completely otherwise as she, Liu, Madison Chock, and the rest of the elite cast found themselves trapped.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, a fan page named “Amber Glenn Updates” shared behind-the-scenes moments that show how a light and fun post-show situation turned into something unexpected. It began with a Stars on Ice tour group selfie near an elevator, with everyone laughing while the doors were still open. Amber Glenn even captioned it, “last pic before saying bye while getting into the elevator.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Right after the doors closed, they got stuck in that elevator. At first, everyone stayed calm and thought it would start moving again any second, even treating it lightly while waiting. But as time passed, it became clear they were not moving. After around 15 minutes, the space inside started getting warm. The mirror also began to fog up, making the video look blurry from condensation.

Around the 20-minute mark, the mood changed as concern set in. They realized they were still trapped, and nothing was moving. Outside, Evan Bates was seen following the situation and trying to help get support. After about 45 minutes, they were finally rescued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Glenn later shared her relief, writing, “freedom & fresh air after 45 mins of being stuck.” Even after getting out, Alysa Liu was still catching her breath and recovering from the heat inside the elevator. But the tour itself had more than one tense moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a Stars on Ice 2026 stop in Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center, the “Blade Angels,” featuring Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito, were performing. During the routine, Amber Glenn lost an edge and slipped on the ice, sliding briefly across the rink in front of the audience.

She reacted quickly, checking her direction as she slid and making sure she stayed clear of other skaters and the boards. She got back up fast and continued the performance without stopping. The multiple incredible situations, like the elevator, the slip, and the street, each tested the bonds of the stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stars on Ice Tour is in its final leg after completing a successful leg in Japan. They will now proceed to the Numerica Veterans Arena (Spokane, Washington) on May 21 before wrapping up the spectacle on May 31 at the Landers Center (Southaven, Mississippi).

“Blade Angels” stood by each other on and off the ice

Some moments made the skater-skaters feel more real, particularly the “Blade angels” group. In a stop in Japan, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito allegedly found themselves in a precarious situation when they were followed by several men while walking down the street. Liu recounts how Amber came to her rescue.“Amber literally was like, ‘Get back.’ She’s mama bear.” She added, “She’s been so protective.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Things like that made them go through the tour together, not only as performers, but also as a team that watched the other one off the ice as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

But some moments were more relaxed and playful, too, which fans caught on to. In one clip from April 12, Ilia Malinin is seen joking around in the background during a run-through while the rest of the group stays focused on the routine. Glenn is initially locked in on practice, but then notices him and quickly shifts into a playful reaction, even teasing him to trip him.

Another funny moment came when Glenn recalled how the group ended up swapping locker rooms at one of the shows because one was larger. As she said, “We stole the men’s locker room at one of the shows because they had a bigger one, and they were hilarious.” Alysa Liu added, “We swapped. We brought all their stuff to the girls’ locker room and a lot of stuff to theirs.” Through all of it, the tour showed both the stressful moments and the easy, fun side of being together.