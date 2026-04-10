Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn Share Unique Connection Affecting Figure Skating Career

People are often described as either Type A (driven and competitive) or Type B (patient and carefree). On the U.S. figure skating team, that balance plays out between Type A, Amber Glenn, and Type B, Alysa Liu, whose contrasting styles make them a dynamic pair. “It’s Type A, Type B people side by side, and having a little bit of both usually ends up being a perfect match,” Glenn said. For Liu, the 26-year-old has long been a steady influence on the ice, someone who understands the personal battles behind their shared success.

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After retiring in 2022, Liu returned to skating for one simple reason: passion. Time away reminded her of what she missed, and this time she wanted to do it on her own terms. Much of her renewed focus, she says, comes from understanding her ADHD (Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder), diagnosed in high school, which she now sees as a source of strength rather than a setback.

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“I have ADHD, and I love situations that I’m not expecting,” Alysa Liu told ESPN at the 2026 Winter Games. “It gives me a dopamine rush. With little mistakes, I love working through it. I have to think. And although it’s not ideal to make those mistakes in competition, it was made, and my brain still was releasing those chemicals, and I had to think… It was a little bit of fun and a nice challenge.”

Many might have seen it as a limitation, but for Alysa Liu, it became her strength. Interestingly, Glenn’s journey mirrored Liu’s in this way.

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Well, Glenn was also diagnosed with ADHD as a teenager in 2019. She often struggled with concentration, which affected her during long programs. But she started working with her sports psychologist, Glenn, who used neurotherapy and focus exercises to manage anxiety and ADHD symptoms. But her coach helped her, as before training, errors often spiraled, but the new techniques helped her recover mid-routine instead of letting one mistake ruin everything.

ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is a neurodevelopmental condition marked by challenges with attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. It often affects focus, organization, impulse control, and executive functioning in daily tasks and high-pressure environments. Something that can certainly affect athletes when it comes to training, discipline, and competing at the highest level.

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Glenn knew her racing brain needed taming, so she dove into neurofeedback. They track her brain waves live as she watches old competition clips or unwinds with relaxation exercises. The aim stays simple: dial back the intensity and grab tighter control.

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“It’s like going to the gym but for your brain,” she told Time Magazine in January 2026, “It’s teaching me how to control my brain, usually with my breath and by relaxing my body, to get into a flow state, a good place.”

Similarly, Liu never aimed to “fix” her ADHD. She chose to understand it, roll with it, and flip it into her secret weapon. That high-octane energy turned chaos into ice magic. Her 2026 Olympics free skate to Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park” dazzled with fun-spirited energy in her iconic gold dress. The performance captivated all with how free she appeared while on the ice. Even commentators couldn’t help but point it out.

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She embraces motion over forced stillness. Health experts endorse structured exercise to channel ADHD energy productively, and Liu exemplifies that approach. At the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, her dynamic style propelled her to victory. But she was also seen fidgeting constantly, wandering after her win before collecting her medal, joking freely, shouting “Now that’s what I’m f****** talking about!”, and cheering enthusiastically for her rivals.

So, Alysa empathizes with Amber on a greater note than just competition. The two share a quiet understanding, shaped by similar challenges and a shared pursuit of balance and success on the ice. Sure, Glenn hasn’t conquered her ADHD, because that’s not the point, but she’s learned to manage it in ways that support her focus and confidence. Both skaters have found that embracing how their minds work has become part of what makes them stronger.

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Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn turn rivalry into friendship at the Olympics

When Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn competed at major events like the 2026 U.S Championships in January 2026, that was the main event that determined Team USA’s Olympic figure skating roster. They were technically rivals. Even in that event, Glenn won first place, finishing ahead of Liu, who took second. Glenn even led both the short program and free skate by scoring 233.55 points to Liu’s 228.91.

But their story wasn’t just about competition. Instead of focusing solely on beating each other, Liu and Glenn developed mutual respect and support. As Glenn explained, “I just think that we are all trying to lift each other up, and in doing so, it just pushes people to the top … and that’s the future of our sport.”

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With time, their shared experiences and competition strengthened their bond. By the 2026 Winter Olympics, they were friends who treated each other like family. Liu described it best:

“She’s just such a big sister to me. The idea that we compete against each other, it’s so weird to me. I really just see her as one of my friends and truly one of my teammates. I don’t know, doing things with her is really fun.”

After Alysa Liu returned to figure skating in March 2024, few expected how quickly she would reclaim the spotlight. In less than two years, she made Team USA proud by capturing two gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, a comeback built on renewed passion and perspective after stepping away from competition.

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But as Liu celebrated her triumph, her “Blade Angels” teammate Amber Glenn faced a different challenge. Glenn finished fifth in the women’s singles, an outcome that didn’t reflect the resilience she showed along the way.

Watching from the sidelines, Liu said, “Oh gosh, she’s gone through so much.”

For Alysa Liu and Glenn, success isn’t just measured in medals, but it’s in the bond they share at the highest level.