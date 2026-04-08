Alysa Liu Comes Full Circle as Taylor Swift’s Friend Notes Her as Inspiration

Alysa Liu’s return to Olympic ice wasn’t just a comeback; it was a cultural spark. After her golden victories at the 2026 Winter Games, her influence has rippled far beyond figure skating, inspiring what fans now call the “Alysa Liu Effect.” Former athletes like Emma Schaefer are finding their way back to passions they once left behind, drawn to Liu’s rare mix of talent and authenticity. And her impact keeps growing, drawing the attention of an unexpected voice from the music world.

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In an April 7 interview with designer Marc Jacobs for Perfect magazine, Sabrina Carpenter, the two-time Grammy-winning pop sensation best known for hits like ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please,’ said she finds hope in people who protect creativity and freedom over convenience. Asked for an example, she named the two-time Gold medalist.

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“She gives me hope. I’ve felt so inspired by hearing her speak,” She said about Alysa Liu, “I think there’s people like that who just feel so articulate, so self-assured, and aren’t looking at so many eyes on them as a reason to play it safe, but really a reason to just be exactly who they are.”

“She’s a perfect example of that. Obviously, that’s the optimistic answer. There’s definitely a pessimistic version of it, but I think there’s enough hope in young people, and that’s really beautiful to watch. ” And we couldn’t agree more.

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Back in 2022, at the peak of her career, when she had qualified for the Olympics, but later that year, Alysa Liu shocked the figure skating world by retiring at just 16, despite her huge success as the youngest U.S. champion ever (2019), Olympic 6th place (2022), Worlds bronze medalist, and a technical pioneer with quads and triple Axels. She explained that she felt satisfied with her career and her goals, saying she was “moving on with [her] life.”

Sabrina added, “I was so into skating that I really didn’t do much else. Skating takes up your whole life, almost… There were many, many times when I didn’t enjoy it.”

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Not to mention, Alysa Liu stayed true to herself from the start. After nearly two years away, she returned to skating in 2024 on her own terms. She skated not out of obligation but to recapture the thrill of the ice. Her break did not weaken her. She came back stronger, winning the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships and Olympic gold at the 2026 Winter Games. That victory ended a 24-year drought for U.S. women’s figure skating.

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After claiming two Olympic golds, Liu stepped away from the spotlight, withdrawing from the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships. She returned to the Bay Area, spent time with friends, relaxed, and savored simple pleasures like good food and heartfelt catch-ups. She took five days with no commitments or media, just fun, rest, and loved ones.

Alysa Liu has also been open about what really matters to her. “My goal is always to share my story and connect with people,” she said, “to have my experiences, turn them into a performance, and have my emotions be a part of that and get people to feel something.”

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In comparison, others might have chased performances, promotions, and public image. Liu chose her own rhythm instead. Sabrina Carpenter’s praise drives it home. Additionally, Taylor Swift’s earlier admiration makes the story even richer.

Taylor Swift echoes Carpenter’s admiration for Alysa Liu’s story.

At the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Liu took the stage to present Taylor Swift with the Artist of the Year award, and it was more than just a handoff. While presenting, Liu credited Swift for contributing to her gold medal win at the 2026 Milan Olympics. She recalled the Olympic introduction video Swift had narrated for the “Blade Angels,” a trio of U.S. skaters including Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito.

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“She is the G.O.A.T. of music,” Alysa Liu said, “She lent her voice and music to introduce me and the other ‘Blade Angels.’ I gotta say, I think that’s why we won.” The video had kicked off in the Olympics with each skater’s silhouette, and Swift’s voice set the stage: “Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to Amber, Alysa, and Isabeau.”

And she introduced Liu as, “she walked away from skating at 16, then came back on her own terms. Joy fuels her now. Every jump, a celebration. Every performance, a testament to the beauty of knowing yourself.”

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Soon after receiving the medals, Swift returned the praise when accepting her award, “I just want to say, first of all, to receive this award from Alysa, who brought me so much happiness, and everyone else so much happiness with your performances. I was so inspired by how much diligence, work, and love you have for what you do.”

It’s not just Swift. Alysa Liu’s Olympic comeback has drawn praise from a remarkably diverse mix of celebrities inspired by her journey. Barbra Streisand celebrated Liu’s historic gold on Instagram, linking it to the skater’s 2019 performance of her song “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and noting a personal connection through Streisand’s own Chinese-American family heritage.

Daniel Radcliffe met Liu backstage on TODAY, calling her performance “the most joyful thing I’ve watched.” He politely declined to try on her medal, joking about avoiding any sense of “stolen valor.”

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PinkPantheress, whose track “Stateside” featuring Zara Larsson was part of Liu’s defining Olympic routine, had sent the skater an encouraging note before the Games, one Liu later said became part of her mental health practice. On her show, Megyn Kelly praised Liu as a quintessential American success story free of political baggage. Olympic icons Michelle Kwan and Suni Lee also joined in celebrating her win.