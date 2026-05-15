Alysa Liu Raises Safety Fears After Olympic Rise, Says Life Is Not Normal Anymore

Few expected Alysa Liu to walk into the Milan Winter Olympics and fly away as the first American woman in over two decades to win an Olympic figure skating gold. She described the entire experience as “funny,” but what followed later was anything but that. From being stalked by overzealous fans and ambushed by paparazzi, Liu’s rise invited a few changes in how she treats her safety.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Not just changed, but it has forced her to completely adjust both her mentality and routine as the past three months have been full of dealing with her newfound celebrity status, which of course, comes with its downside.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been crazy,” Liu told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I haven’t really been home. I think the scariest part is how many people know who I am now.” She then revealed the increased measures she takes for her safety,

“I do have to cover my hair. Life is not normal anymore. I don’t go out by myself now. I have to take my safety into consideration a little bit more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Liu with her trademark hair with “halo” stripes with horizontal bleached bands are very recognizable as her signature look, forcing her to cover her hair. However, these measures don’t come as a surprise.

Overzealous fans have already forced Alysa Liu into scary encounters. The first incident happened as soon as she landed from Milan, with the Olympian chased to her car by paparazzi and fans. She issued a social media plea, “Please do not do that to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the Milan Olympics, Liu has became a household name. From the Paris Fashion Week to presenting Taylor Swift with an award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Not just that, Liu has been Liu headlining the Stars on Ice tour alongside Amber Glenn, Ilia Malinin and company, travelling all over Japan and now the US. It has only added to her popularity, with New York Times crowning her “the new face” of figure skating.

Yet, not all fame is good fame and for Liu, it has meant losing her anonymity and privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was home, it was kind of like, ‘Whoa, everybody knows me,’ and I was like, ‘I can’t really go do the stuff I normally do anymore.’ So that sucks, in a way,” Liu told Interview Magazine. “But I guess that’s the price I’ve got to pay.”

It’s part and parcel of fame in the social media era, with fans constantly on the lookout for moments. Her recent tour to Japan proved that more than anything. There, the American, alongside other figure skaters, was constantly ambushed by fans during the Stars on Ice tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

That especially included Alysa Liu, with many often gathering outside her hotel. Liu was struck by how persistent fans could be, especially resellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes people show up at the hotels I’m staying at,” Liu explained. “When I get asked for photos at hotels, I say no because I don’t want people to know where I’m staying!

“Which I think is valid! And so I am like, ‘I’m sorry, I just don’t want people to know where I’m at.’ And then usually people are like, ‘Oh, I understand.’ But sometimes, the resellers…no is not in their vocabulary.”

Fortunately for Alysa Liu, she wasn’t dealing with all of it alone during the Japan tour. In fact, the Olympic champion revealed that Amber Glenn often stepped in whenever situations with fans became uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alysa Liu reflects on Amber Glenn protecting her in Japan

Like Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn was expected to thrive at the Olympics. The 26-year-old was, after all, one of US figure skating’s darlings, even if she had struggled with consistency. Her personality, combined with big performances over the years, has earned her plaudits. Not just that, but Glenn’s role as the protector of Team USA’s younger figure skaters also won her fans.

That especially applied to Alysa Liu, with the older Olympian acting as a mother-like figure to the younger, two-time Olympian. Fans absolutely loved it, and so did Liu, touching upon Amber Glenn’s protective nature every chance she got. That has continued post the Olympics, as Liu revealed that Glenn protected her and Isabeau Levito during their recent tour in Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They all protect me in a way, especially Amber,” Liu revealed. “She’s been so protective. She saved me out of a sticky situation in Japan, where me and Isabeau we were arm-in-arm being followed by men, and they kept stopping in front of us, and Amber literally was like, ‘Get back.’ She’s mama bear.”

The trio has quickly become known as Team USA’s “Blade Angels,” with Glenn, 26, the oldest of the three. Not just that, they’re close friends as well, witnessed by their respective social media accounts, where all three feature prominently on the others’. Furthermore, for Liu, Glenn is not just another teammate; she’s more like a “big sister” to the younger one.

For Alysa Liu, the Olympic gold medal changed far more than just her career trajectory. But amid the chaos that has followed her rise, having people like Amber Glenn around has seemingly helped the 20-year-old navigate a life that no longer feels normal.