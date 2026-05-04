Alysa Liu’s Bold Olympic Decision Turned Into New Role in $200 Billion Company

“The Alysa Liu Effect” is a phrase coined during the 2026 Winter Olympics. It all revolved around one 20-year-old Olympian who was almost singlehandedly transforming figure skating. And people watched in awe as the free-willed prodigy lit up Milan while making bold statements. Everything from her hair to her routines had Liu written all over it, and those choices paid off as she stepped into a new role outside the rink with a $200 billion company.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Because this time, it was Louis Vuittion who was left in awe, and they decided to do something about it. And like a catalogue of athletes, Alysa Liu has become a brand ambassador for the $200 billion company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s honestly surreal to be a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton,” Liu told ELLE. “It’s truly an honor and a privilege, especially for a figure skater, to be recognized in this way, and I take so much pride in that.”

She joins elite company, which includes Carlos Alcaraz, 2025/26 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, and several others. Former ambassadors include one of Liu’s friends and a fellow Olympic gold medalist, Eileen Gu, as well as skateboarder Rayssa Leal. But this move hardly comes as a surprise, given Liu’s incredible impact on the world since the Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-year-old’s story has become well known thanks to her performance in Milan, where she won two gold medals. That includes the team gold before Alysa Liu became the first-ever American woman figure skater in over two decades to win the individual gold. However, what truly made her shine was her individuality, or as it has since been termed, the “Alysa Liu effect”.

For decades, figure skating has often demanded that its female skaters act a certain way and wear certain clothes. That had been the case for Liu before she retired in 2022, but upon her return, she insisted on doing things her way. The 20-year-old even told her father, “I’m coming back. I’m going to do my terms,” and that more than anything struck a chord.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Add to that her halo-hair, her frenulum piercing, and everything else, and Alysa Liu has become the latest Gen Z icon. But all that is merely a form of self-expression for the Olympian. “I see fashion like I see my art [and] figure skating as a form of self-expression,” Liu added. “I don’t think of the two worlds as separate. I love to exercise self-expression in everything I do!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything I choose to do or wear is just an extension of myself, and that’s what I love sharing. There is nothing to balance as long as I’m just being myself.”

And Liu has continued being herself, even withdrawing from tournaments to protect her peace. So much so that she opted not to compete at the 2026 World Championships. It meant she wouldn’t be defending her title at the event, instead opting to attend Paris Fashion Week.

ADVERTISEMENT

It did give her a break from competing and figure skating, as the 20-year-old is currently on tour with Stars on Ice. And that’s exactly what she has told the future generation: to take a break when needed.

Alysa Liu dispenses advice on when to take a break

As a child prodigy, the first half of Alysa Liu’s career was all about capitalising on that talent. And it worked, as Liu became the youngest woman ever to win two senior national titles, achieving her first at age 13 in 2019 and her second at age 14 in 2020. But then burnout, isolation, and everything else hit just before the 2022 Olympics. She performed in Beijing, but it also marked the last time she would compete for two and a half years; she retired after the Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the two-year-plus hiatus did exactly what Liu wanted it to do. It allowed her to reset, create a life outside the rink, and rediscover who she was beyond figure skating. More importantly, it allowed Alysa Liu the chance to reignite her love for the sport, and she returned with a brand new vigour and lease of life.

It’s why Liu is first on the scene to advise children and adults alike to take that break. Because she knows exactly what can happen if one does do that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it’s really such a struggle, I would say definitely take that break. Don’t be scared to do that. Don’t be scared of failure,” Liu advised, according to Today. “Trying new things will definitely give you a different outcome.”

And in many ways, that same mindset of stepping back, choosing herself, and doing things on her own terms is exactly what led Alysa Liu from Olympic gold to a global stage with Louis Vuitton. What once looked like a risky decision has now become the foundation of her evolution, both on and off the ice.