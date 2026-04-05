Alysa Liu Sends Heartwarming Message After Figure Skating Rival’s Retirement

Alysa Liu knows the feeling of stepping away from the ice too early. After all, she herself retired at just 16 before making a stunning comeback. Now, as she watches her 25-year-old Japanese rival, a four-time Olympic medalist, retire following her fourth World Championship title on March 28, Liu has shared a heartwarming message celebrating Kaori Sakamoto’s career.

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“She’s always such a solid skater. I personally love her jumps, her crossovers, I love the way she skates,” Liu said about Sakamoto.

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Well, Sakamoto chose to step away from competitive skating at the end of the Olympic cycle, deciding it was the right time to conclude her career while still performing at a high level. Interestingly, Liu’s praise is especially strange considering the two were the biggest rivals at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

At those Games, Alysa Liu won the women’s singles gold medal with 226.79 points. In doing so, she edged out Sakamoto, who took silver with 224.90 points. Despite the intense competition, there was no animosity between them.

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Sakamoto, who was visibly emotional after her performance, shed tears near the rink and was later comforted by Liu’s teammate Amber Glenn. Once composed, Alysa Liu also joined Sakamoto and shared a warm handshake and a hug.

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Even during the medal ceremony, Alysa Liu also acknowledged Sakamoto’s achievements, which made Glenn later recall telling Liu,

“This is going to change the future of figure skating.”

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Sakamoto also looked back on that emotional moment, saying:

“At that moment, I was so moved and happy for her (Liu). I genuinely congratulated her, but as soon as I said, ‘Congratulations,’ I suddenly felt an overwhelming sense of frustration. My emotions were so intense I couldn’t sort them out — they were all over the place.”

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Their rivalry, however, didn’t start at the 2026 Olympics; it goes back several years.

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Alysa Liu and Kaori Sakamoto pushed each other to become champions

Alysa Liu and Kaori Sakamoto’s rivalry actually started back in 2022, during the Beijing Winter Olympics season. There, Kaori Sakamoto took bronze in the women’s singles at Beijing, while Alysa Liu, who made her Olympic debut at just 16, finished sixth. Later that year, the two faced off again at the 2022 World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier.

Reuters 2022 Beijing Olympics – Figure Skating – Women Single Skating – Short Program – Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China – February 15, 2022. Kaori Sakamoto of Japan in action. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

But then again, Sakamoto captured gold with a score of 236.09. Meanwhile, Liu earned bronze, and this marked her first World Championships medal. Shortly after, Liu stepped away from competition at 16.

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But two years later, when she returned, the rivalry was reignited- this time with even higher stakes! At the 2025 World Championships, Liu rose to the top and won the gold. In doing so, she becomes the first American woman to take a world title since 2006, while Sakamoto earned silver.

Looking back on Alysa Liu’s journey, Sakamoto expressed admiration for her growth:

“Alysa and I both made it onto the podium during the Beijing Olympics season at the World Championships, and then she left competition for a while before coming back and becoming a World Champion — it’s incredible. I can only imagine how much effort it must have taken. Of course, I respect her deeply, and I think her achievement serves as a light of hope for all of us.”

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She added:

“After being on the podium together in 2022… then returned to become a World Champion. She hasn’t changed in terms of her bright and energetic personality, and I think that’s what led to her success. Her positivity, energy, kindness, and character seem to have only grown stronger, and I think that’s remarkable.”

It seems Alysa Liu and Sakamoto’s rivalry has always been about more than just medals. It’s about pushing each other to be better!