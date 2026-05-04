Amber Glenn Narrowly Escapes Heavy Lawsuit at US Figure Skating Show

In a now iconic quote, Ilia Malinin once said “People think we’re superhuman. But we’re not, we’re just human.” And nobody has proved that better than Amber Glenn, especially during the 2026 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old has endured a tough time while still showing off her superhuman skills. But unfortunately, during a recent figure skating show, Glenn was forced to rely on both to narrowly avoid a major lawsuit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It took practically a superhuman effort after Amber Glenn took a tumble during her Stars on Ice performance. Performing with the Blade Angels, i.e. alongside Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito, Glenn unfortunately slipped and slid across the rink at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Luckily for the bystanders sitting near the ice, the Olympian was on point the entire time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video posted on social media, Glenn kept a close eye on where she was sliding to ensure she didn’t hurt anyone. But perhaps more impressively, the 26-year-old showed off her professionalism by rapidly getting back to her feet and sprinting back onto the ice. All the while, her fellow Blade Angels were cracking smiles. Liu, in particular, watched with a cheeky smile on her face as Glenn slid across the ice.

Alysa Liu also went through something similar in the past. The 20-year-old fell in her very first program after her comeback in October 2024, marking a less-than-auspicious start. However, per NBC, Liu has since landed over 200 straight jumps without a fall. That’s not to say she hasn’t fallen because the Olympic gold medalist did exactly that in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just before the start of her short program in Lombardia, Liu slipped and fell while skating to the center of the rink. She laughed it off, picked herself up and put on a show for the fans. And she wasn’t the only one visibly amused as Levito also enjoyed the moment. Furthermore, both women looked impressed as Amber Glenn rushed back on.

Unfortunately for the USA, that seemed to kick off a trend. According to a fan at the show, Andrew Torgashev also fell, as did Ilia Malinin, during a practice session before the show. But for many Devils fans, that comes as no surprise because of the ice at the Prudential Center. In fact, Levito herself fell in a separate program, with the Olympian having problems on the ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luckily, no fans were hurt or injured and neither Glenn nor Torgashev was. This isn’t the first time that Stars on Ice has seen a situation like this. After all, both Adam Rippon and Ashley Wagner have spoken about attempting to untangle themselves from fans after wiping out.

ADVERTISEMENT

And yet, what impressed people most was Glenn’s professionalism, something the American has shown time and again. That was especially the case at the Winter Olympics, with many hoping to see her keep skating for the foreseeable future. But that isn’t something Glenn has decided on yet.

Amber Glenn opens up on her future as a figure skater

Team USA’s nearly girl, Amber Glenn did enter the 2026 Winter Olympics as the top-ranked US figure skater in the nation. But as it has her entire career, inconsistency robbed her of what could have been her first Olympic medal. The 26-year-old entered the tournament as the oldest female American figure skater in history and as the reigning US Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right then, an error during her short program meant that she finished 13th in the first event. Even a near-flawless free-skate wasn’t enough as Glenn could only climb back up to fifth place. It was a performance that defined her career and one that may be coming to an end. However, Amber Glenn has yet to make a decision on her future although she will do that soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So as of right now, it’s a decision I will make in the summer, but I definitely don’t think I’m done with figure skating,” Glenn asserted, as per Olympics.com. “As long as my body keeps going and is healthy mentally and physically, I don’t want to stop.”

After all, for the 26-year-old, time has simply flown by since Milan. While for the rest of the world, two months have passed, Glenn has barely felt it going by. Instead, the American has been busy competing at the World Championships before going on tour with Stars on Ice.

“Saying two months is crazy. It feels like it was just yesterday,” Glenn added. “I never would have guessed that I’d stick with this and make it to the Olympics. That just goes to show, you never know, don’t give up on your dreams.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, Amber Glenn’s quick thinking turned a potentially costly mishap into just another moment of composure on the ice. And as she weighs what comes next, it’s that mix of resilience and awareness that continues to define her journey beyond the spotlight.