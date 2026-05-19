Amber Glenn Reveals Real Reason Why Ending US Tour Would Devastate Her

After a difficult Olympics, Amber Glenn found fresh hope on the Stars on Ice tour. But it didn’t last for long. The 2026 Winter Games had ended painfully for the American after a costly jump mistake in the short program dropped her to 13th place. Soon after, however, she joined Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin, and other top skaters for the tour, and the experience quickly started feeling like a reset. But now, as the tour comes close to its final stop on May 31, Amber Glenn is getting emotional again as the journey starts to come to an end.

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“I never want to leave this tour because I have laughed more in the last like six weeks and I think I have in years,” Glenn said, reflecting on how different this experience felt after the Olympics.

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Stars on Ice was a team experience with people like Liu, who made it feel more like a place than work. She even remembered a funny moment when they stole the men’s locker room at one of the shows.

“We stole the men’s locker room at one of the shows because they had a bigger one, and they were hilarious.” Alysa Liu added, “We swapped. We brought all their stuff to the girls’ locker room and a lot of stuff to theirs.”

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Small moments like these showed how close the group became while traveling across 38 cities in North America, including 25 in the United States and 13 in Canada.

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There were also playful moments on the trip that fans picked up on. In one April 12 clip, Malinin is seen joking around in the background during a run-through while the others stay focused. Glenn initially appears locked in before noticing him and reacting with a playful gesture, even trying to trip him.

Moments of hardship also brought the group closer together and strengthened the bond Glenn grew to cherish during the tour. During a stop in Japan, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito experienced a tense moment when a group of men allegedly began following them on the street. Glenn quickly stepped in before the situation escalated, with Liu later describing her as a “mama bear” for how protective she was during the incident.

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With only a few shows left before the final stop on May 31, emotions are running high. But speculation surrounding Glenn’s future also cannot be ignored. Will she return to competition, or is she ready to hang up her skates?

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Amber Glenn faces retirement questions after Olympic season

Glenn, 26, competed at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics for the first time in February. While a costly mistake in the short program hurt her medal hopes in the individual event, she recovered strongly to finish fifth overall and also helped Team USA win gold in the team competition.

The Plano native later competed at the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, where she placed sixth to cap off an emotionally demanding season. But soon after, retirement rumours started to circulate.

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That said, the three-time U.S. national champ isn’t rushing to make a decision. “It is definitely something that is in my brain, but it’s hard to make the decision when I am still in last season mode because I am still doing programs all the time,” she said. “So as of right now, it’s a decision I will make in the summer, but I definitely don’t think I’m done with figure skating.”

Even with the uncertainty, Glenn made one thing very clear: her love for skating remains as strong as ever. “I just, I love it so much,” Glenn said. “As long as my body keeps going and I am healthy mentally and physically, I don’t want to stop.”

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“I can’t imagine never competing again. Like I definitely want to be back out there… I want to keep doing what I can as long as I am healthy mentally and physically. I don’t want to stop.”

Glenn still has a major decision to make, but for now, her future remains open as she continues weighing what comes next in her skating career.