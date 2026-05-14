Driver Sentenced in Crash Fatal to Figure Skating Olympian Alexandra Paul

On August 22, 2023, a fatal multi-vehicle crash took place in Ontario. A transport truck failed to brake in time, triggering a seven-vehicle chain-reaction collision. Among those involved was three-time Canadian national bronze medallist Alexandra Paul, who died in the crash. Now, nearly three years later, the court has delivered its sentence to the truck driver involved.

That sentence came on May 13, when truck driver Sukhwinder Sidhu was given two and a half years in prison by a court in Orangeville, Ontario, along with a seven-year driving ban.

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The crash happened in Melancthon Township, Ontario, inside a clearly marked construction zone where traffic had already slowed to a stop. Court records say Sidhu’s transport truck was travelling at about 107 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, nearly double the limit, when it entered the area. With no time left to react, it slammed into a line of stopped vehicles.

Seven cars were involved in the chain-reaction crash, and Paul’s vehicle was hit first before the truck pushed into several others.

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At that moment, Paul was on her way home from a family cottage in Grand Bend to Barrie. She was also on maternity leave from her work in the legal field at Barriston Law in Barrie. Along with her, her 10-month-old son was also involved in the crash, who suffered a broken leg.

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Prosecutors told the court that Sidhu had been working for more than 26 hours. It included long hours of driving and had prior speeding violations. Before sentencing, he broke down in court and apologized, saying he took full responsibility. As a father of two young kids himself, he “cannot imagine the pain” of Paul’s son growing up without her, he said.

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“I know there is nothing I can say that will fix this or make the grief any better. I understand that an apology can never be enough for a loss like this,” Sidhu said in tears, adding he would change that day “in a heartbeat” if he could. “To every person who was injured or traumatized that day, I am deeply sorry. I know the pain and impact of what happened did not end when the crash ended,” he said.

But for her family, the pain still feels fresh, and they have never truly recovered from the loss.

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A family still living with grief after a life cut short too soon

Alexandra Paul had already built a strong career on the ice with her eventual husband, Mitchell Islam. Together, they won silver at the 2010 World Junior Championships. They later claimed bronze at the Nebelhorn Trophy (2013) and three Canadian national bronzes (2011–2015). The couple also represented Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics, finishing 18th.

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Even after retiring from sports in 2016, she shifted her focus to academics and law. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Windsor in 2020 and began working as an associate lawyer with Barriston Law in 2021.

But behind all of this, her personal life was tied to Mitchell Islam. The two had been together since 2011, building a life that moved from ice partners to life partners in 2021. After her death, Islam spoke about the loss. He said, “The biggest tragedy is that Charlie (their son) has lost his mother.” He further added that their son will “have to hear about how much she loved him. He will only know from stories about how amazing she was,” he said.

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In court, her father, Dr. Gordon Paul, described the day she died as the “worst day of my life.” He said her future “held unlimited possibilities.” In the end, even with the court case closed, her family is still left holding a silence that no sentence can ever truly fill.