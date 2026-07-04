“Not Going to Change”: Ukrainian-Born US Olympian Explains Silence Over Russian Re-Entry

While Vadym Kolesnik was chasing his Olympic dream in the U.S, his heart remained in Ukraine, where the war upended his family’s life. His father’s business was destroyed, his brother joined the military, and there were times when he could not reach loved ones. So when some Russian figure skaters were recently cleared to return to international competition for the first time since 2022, the 24-year-old Olympian did not shy away from sharing his thoughts.

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In a TikTok video posted on July 1, Kolesnik addressed the controversial decision. “I’m not gonna stop skating,” he said. “The best thing I can do right now is to just beat them in skating….”

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These words carried extra weight coming from someone whose connection to the war is far more than political. Born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Kolesnik left home at just 15 years old to pursue his skating dream in the United States. He arrived in Michigan in 2017 to train under renowned coach Igor Shpilband. At that time, he wasn’t able to speak much English. And he was also separated from much of his family because of visa complications. Years later, that leap of faith paid off.

Kolesnik became a World Junior champion and later became one of Team USA’s top ice dancers alongside partner Emilea Zingas. The pair won the 2026 Four Continents Championships, earned bronze at the 2026 World Championships, and finished fifth at the 2026 Winter Olympics. But success on the ice never erased what was happening back home.

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That is why Kolesnik admitted he was disappointed when Russian athletes were allowed to return under the International Skating Union’s neutral athlete framework. “It’s unfortunate they let them in, I’m very upset,” he said. Even so, Kolesnik revealed that he no longer believes speaking out will change the outcome. “I didn’t post anything or say anything because I’ve already figured out my voice is not going to change anything,” he said. “It’s my single voice unfortunately.”

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His silence, however, should not be mistaken for acceptance. “I will always support Ukraine,” he added. Rather than spending energy fighting a decision, Kolesnik appears to respond in the way he knows best. By skating. But not every skater sees it this way.

Kyrylo Marsak voices opposition to Russian comeback

Ukrainian skater Kyrylo Marsak has been clear in his opposition, saying he does not believe Russian athletes should be allowed to return in any form. He argued, “How can you say sport is separate from politics? They are representing their country, they’re representing their flag. That is directly politics.”

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The controversy has also drawn strong reactions from federations in the region. The Lithuanian Figure Skating Federation criticized the decision to allow Russian skaters back. “We are not looking for those responsible…But we will never agree to become ‘useful idiots’. We will never forget this terror…,” the federation said in a statement.

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The federation added that it would not soften its position. “We are not going to express regret or ‘deep concern’ over this decision… We will not call this Council decision a mistake – because it is not a mistake. It is hypocrisy. And it is shame.”

At the end of the day, Kolesnik is not just skating for medals now, but for a life split between two worlds.