Olympic Champion Absence Leaves Ilia Malinin to Redeem Team USA at World Championship

After a disappointing outing at the Winter Olympics, Ilia Malinin now has a chance to prove himself all over again! As the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships take place from March 24, he steps onto the ice not just to compete, but to show the world why he’s one of Team USA’s brightest stars. Interestingly, with the Olympic champion absent, the pressure is on him, but it also gives him an opportunity for redemption. Still, the competition won’t be easy, as the lineup is strong!

While Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan won’t be in Prague as he is taking time to rest after a long and intense season, Malinin, the reigning World Champion and 2024 titleholder, is chasing a historic third consecutive World title! But one of his biggest challengers is Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, who is the 2026 Olympic silver medalist and is ready for his first gold.

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Japan also fields Shun Sato, who is the Olympic bronze medalist and is aiming for his first World medal, and Kao Miura, who placed 13th at the Olympics. Other contenders include Canada’s Stephen Gogolev, who is making his Worlds debut after a strong fifth-place finish at the Olympics, and France’s Adam Siao Him Fa, who finished seventh at the Olympics alongside teammate Kevin Aymoz, who is the 2025 Worlds fifth-place finisher.

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Imago Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Ilia Malinin of the United States takes part in an official training session for Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf in Milan on Feb. 2, 2026, ahead of the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. PUBLICATIONxINxAUTxBELxBIHxBULxCZExDENxESTxFINxFRAxGEOxGERxGRExHUNxISLxIRLxITAxLATxLTUxLUXxLIExMKDxNORxPORxPOLxROUxSVKxSUIxSRBxSLOxESPxTURxUKxUAExONLY A14AA0005241260P

Also, Italy is sending Daniel Grassl, Olympic team bronze medalist, while Matteo Rizzo withdraws and is replaced by Gabriele Frangipani. Also, South Korea’s Junhwan Cha, who narrowly missed the Olympic podium, will not compete, replaced by Younghyun Cha.

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Other competitors include Semen Daniliants, Maurizio Zandron, Vladimir Litvintsev, Yudong Chen, and Georgii Reshtenko.

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Despite the stacked field, Malinin is confident, she said last year. “I’m looking forward to getting myself that redemption competition,” he told Olympics.com. “I’m definitely looking at that and I can be satisfied with it if everything goes well.”

After the Olympic setback, Malinin has a chance to turn pressure into performance. However, other Team USA members include Jacob Sanchez, who joins the team alongside Andrew Torgashev, the 2026 U.S. silver medalist. With the team ready and motivated, there’s no better moment for Malinin to chase redemption for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

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After a harsh 2026 Olympics, Ilia Malinin eyes World redemption

Before the 2026 Winter Olympics, Ilia Malinin was widely seen as the favorite for the men’s singles gold medal. He had dominated internationally, was a two-time World Champion, and even earned the nickname the “Quad God” for his routines. Even at the Games, he helped Team USA win gold in the team figure skating event.

Alas! In the men’s singles competition, it proved overwhelming for him! As Malinin fell multiple times and missed key technical elements in the free skate, leaving him outside the medals as he finished 8th overall. But in the days after the event, he spoke openly about the pressure he faced. He described his Olympic performance as “inevitable” under the weight of expectation and admitted he was not fully prepared to handle it.

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“On the world’s biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside,” Ilia Malinin wrote. “Even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise. Vile online hatred attacks the mind, and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure.”

Now, as he returns to the competitive stage, it seems the perfect time for Ilia Malinin to take his revenge! Will he succeed in expressing this side of himself on the ice? Share your thoughts in the comments below.