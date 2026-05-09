Olympic Gold Medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates Open Up on Uncertain Future Following Comeback Buzz

It’s been 15 years of training, near misses, and more, but Madison Chock and Evan Bates are finally reaping the benefits. They have an Olympic gold and silver medal in Milan, a cameo with the Rockettes, star-studded red carpet appearances, and more to show for it. The last few weeks have been exciting as a sudden decision hinted at an uncertain future, but an even more sudden announcement sparked excitement of a potential comeback. The couple wasted no time in addressing the rumors.

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Chock and Bates decided to withdraw from the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships after their recent success at the Olympics to end their season on a high note instead of going for their fourth consecutive world title. Just as they were recuperating during the time off and deciding about their next step, the rumor mill kicked off.

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That was after Chock and Bates’ names were seen in the International Selection Pool. That’s the pool of figure skaters who are eligible to be assigned to various competitions as per Team USA’s purview. This includes senior and junior athletes who are eligible to compete across multiple ISU events while representing the USA.

It means that any figure skater who will compete in any tournament for the season will see their name appear on the page. That includes participation and eligibility for the junior and senior Grand Prix events, the World Figure Skating Championships, ISU Championships, and more. Yet, having hinted at a potential retirement and a step away from competitive figure skating, unfortunately for fans, it meant that Bates and Chock were just as shocked as they were.

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“I think I didn’t know we got added into the international selection… but that makes sense,” Bates told Forbes. “We’ve been in the pool for a long time.”

That, however, shouldn’t be surprising. The husband-wife duo became instant fan favorites after their epic silver-medal performance at the 2026 Milan Olympic Games. Some say they deserved the gold, with a judging controversy overshadowing the performance. However, they did walk away with the team gold and “felt totally complete” after their showcase in Milan.

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There hasn’t been an official retirement announcement from the couple, even though it’s all but confirmed. They practically hinted at that post the Milano Cortina Games, which has been echoed by their moving away from the competitive action.

Yet, even Chock and Bates wouldn’t have expected the engagement they got after that. The ice-dancing pair turned into overnight superstars because of the Olympic Games, much like the rest of Team USA. It meant appearances on red carpets, including The Academy Awards, talk show appearances, and things simply haven’t stopped since.

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If anything, since their gold and silver winning performance, the couple has hardly had a moment to breathe. Even then, all that action has come off the rink as Chock and Bates withdrew from the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships. It marked a potential end to their competitive careers after four grueling Olympic cycles.

Imago Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics – Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf Ice Dance Free Dance Podium – 11/02/2026 Silver medalist Madison Chock and Evan Bates of United States celebrate during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Podium of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan *** Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Podium 11 02 2026 Silver medalist Madison Chock and Evan Bates of United States celebrate during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Podium of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Carabellix

So much so that they’re ready to “take a breath” and step back from competitive action only. The couple is still in love with the ice and has been a big part of the Stars on Ice tour. “We don’t want to…step off the ice ever,” Chock explained. “We just love it so much.”

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That’s why both she and Evan Bates welcome the uncertainty that their future holds right now. “You know exactly what your life is like for so many years, and then when things shift, it can be exhilarating and scary. We’re excited for what’s to come,” she added.

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For now, however, their focus is on Stars on Ice and taking in the moment. After all, it’s an incredibly special time in figure skating, as the husband-wife duo attested to.

Chock and Bates reflect on a special time in figure skating

Madison Chock and Evan Bates may have taken a break from competitive skating, but they’re still dancing on the ice. The duo joined up with Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and the company in Japan for the Stars on Ice. With the Asian leg over, they’re now touring across the US. So far, they’ve done nine sold-out shows in Japan, with plans for twenty-five in as many days in America.

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So far, the US tour has been sold out, and in all probability, that trend will continue. Partly because of the star power on show and partly because of what Milano Cortina did for figure skating. Normally, interest in figure skating drops after the Olympics, but not this time. Bates echoed the same, and he believes it was because of how special Milan was.

“Sometimes we reflect on the memories in Milan, and honestly, so many of them are so positive that I think that’s the overwhelming feeling: still, it was a great success,” Bates told USA Today.

That tracks with the statistics. So much so that an ice rink in Albuquerque saw a record attendance following the 2026 Olympics, and the same trends have been spotted across the US. Albuquerque’s record attendance mirrors national trends: Sportico reported 30% membership growth in learn-to-skate programs.

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The US Figure Skating and the International Skating Union are to join forces to figure out how to translate them into more growth. They’re still brainstorming plans. Yet, it’s a rather large probability that Liu, Malinin, and company will be a key component. Madison Chock also touched on a similar point, noting that the impact of the 2026 Olympics has been immeasurable.

“It was really cool to just see how much people watched figure skating at the Olympics, how into it they were, and how excited they were about it. It’s really great for our sport, and it feels really good to be part of something that has impacted so many people in such a positive way,” Chock added.

For now, Madison Chock and Evan Bates are choosing uncertainty over another relentless Olympic cycle. But even away from competition, the duo remains at the center of figure skating’s biggest moment in years.