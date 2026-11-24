For Soho Lee, figure skating was more than a sport. It shaped 13 years of her life, took her across borders, and brought her the biggest achievement of her young career. But at 17, the 2023 U.S. junior national champion has decided to step away from competitive skating, bringing an important chapter of her life to an unexpected close.

Watch What’s Trending Now!



Lee shared the news through an emotional Instagram post, reflecting on the journey that began when she first stepped onto the ice at six. While her retirement marks the end of her competitive career, she made it clear that the memories and relationships she built along the way will stay with her.

ADVERTISEMENT



“13 years of my life, it’s hard to believe that a chapter that has been such a constant in my life has come to a close. Incredibly grateful to all the coaches who have guided me throughout the years and to everyone who has been part of this journey. A special thank you to my mom for being by my side every step of the way and making all of this possible,” Lee wrote.

She also reflected on the experiences skating had given her, adding, “The connections I’ve made, the experiences I’ve had, and the places skating has taken me are things I’ll never take for granted.”

ADVERTISEMENT



The announcement closes a journey that saw Lee rise through the American junior ranks and establish herself as one of the country’s promising young skaters. Born in Seoul in 2009, she began representing the United States after taking up skating at age six. Her breakthrough arrived in 2022, when she won the junior event at the U.S. Championship Series in Allen, Texas. She carried that momentum into the following season, collecting silver at the Junior Grand Prix in Latvia before winning the 2023 U.S. junior national title.

That victory earned her a place at the 2023 World Junior Championships, where she finished 15th. For Lee, the achievement represented the reward for years of dedication. She had once described winning the junior national championship as the greatest moment of her skating career.

ADVERTISEMENT



Her enthusiasm for competition was equally evident in an earlier interview. “I love competing,” Lee said. “It’s obviously very nerve-wracking, but I really enjoy it. The feeling you get after a good performance is unexpected; you can’t explain it.”

However, the transition to senior competition proved more challenging. Lee finished 11th at the 2024 U.S. Championships and later placed fourth at the Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final. Her results reflected a difficult period after an impressive junior run, with reports of injury concerns and burnout surrounding her time away from the sport’s biggest stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the love for skating began to feel like work

The pressures of competitive skating had also affected Lee away from the rink. In a previous interview, she spoke candidly about how an intense training schedule had gradually taken away some of the joy she once found in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT



“For skating, there was a time it became a lot like work instead of a sport that I enjoyed because I was homeschooled before for about a year, and mentally, I was so exhausted because I would go to the rink every day and train,” she explained. “Then when there would be bad days, I would be like, ‘Why am I doing this?'”



She eventually adjusted her routine, returning to public school and balancing her academic commitments with skating and cheerleading. The latter also gave her an opportunity to experience the team environment that an individual sport could not always offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee continued competing, with her last appearance coming at the LA Autumn Classic last month, where she finished fourth. Now, her retirement brings an end to a career that included Junior Grand Prix medals, national titles, and representing Team USA on the international stage.



Her former coach Christopher Pottenger once praised her remarkable dedication, particularly her habit of arriving an hour before practice to complete a thorough warm-up. That commitment helped shape the skater who eventually stood atop the U.S. junior podium.

At just 17, Lee has plenty of life ahead of her beyond competitive skating. And while the ice may no longer be part of her daily routine, the 13 years she spent chasing her dreams have left her with memories she clearly intends to carry forward.