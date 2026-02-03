Final CAS Verdict for 5-Time Olympian Confirms America’s Nightmare at Milan

American skeleton athlete Katie Uhlaender has been working tirelessly to make it to Milan. While an IBSF investigation found that Canada had intentionally manipulated the points in the final qualifying event, preventing the American from qualifying, it didn’t change the final outcome. But while Uhlaender continued to fight by taking her case to the CAS, their recent ruling has only added to her misfortune.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“In its Award, the CAS Panel noted that the CAS Ad hoc Division for the 2026 (Olympic Winter Games) has been established to resolve disputes only insofar as they arise during the 2026 OWG or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony (on 6 February 2026). As a result, the dispute must have arisen by 27 January 2026 at the earliest in order to fall within its jurisdiction,” the recent CAS ruling stated.

It further stated, “Considering the chronology of the events between Ms. Uhlaender and the Respondents, the CAS Panel concluded that the latest date on which the dispute arose was 23 January 2026, on which date the IBSF Appeals Tribunal issued its decision. Consequently, the application fell outside the jurisdiction of the CAS Ad hoc Division Milano Cortina 2026.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Bildnummer: 05436950 Datum: 22.01.2010 Copyright: imago/Camera 4

Skeleton Weltcup in Innsbruck – Igls 22.01.2010 Frauen – Katie Uhlaender (USA); Skeleton Damen Weltcup 2009 2010 Innsbruck Einzelbild vdig xkg 2010 quer

Image number 05436950 date 22 01 2010 Copyright imago Camera 4 Skeleton World Cup in Innsbruck Igls 22 01 2010 Women Katie Uhlaender USA Skeleton women World Cup 2009 2010 Innsbruck Single Vdig xkg 2010 horizontal

This came as a huge blow for the 41-year-old who had been aspiring to compete in her sixth Olympic Games. The drama started all the way back in early January. Competing at the North American qualifier in Lake Placid. Uhlaender was the favorite to win the race, but despite clinching the top spot, the 41-year-old was mathematically ruled out.

As a matter of fact, Team Canada made several withdrawals, which reduced the field to 19 sliders. The reduced field resulted in Uhlaender getting 25% less points, despite being the win. She missed her qualification mark by only 18 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shockingly, an IBSF investigation revealed that the points were deliberately manipulated by Team Canada. Following the outcome, the U.S Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) requested that the IOC grant Uhlaender a wild card entry at the Winter Olympics.

They proposed that having a top athlete like Uhlaender present would enhance the quality of the competition. But the IOC did not pay heed. And now, with the CAS stating that they cannot overrule the decision, it seems Uhlaender won’t make it to Italy after all. But despite the heartbreak, Uhlaender is not ready to give up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Katie Uhlaender wants to continue with her fight

As of now, it does feel like all hopes are lost at the moment. However, after fighting for glory in 5 Winter Olympics, Uhlaender is ready to fight again. This time to earn herself the place that she feels had been unethically snatched away from her.

Following the CAS ruling, the 41-year-old Olympian told Fox News Digital, “I’m disappointed that nothing is being done again. I am currently exploring what options are available. But I’m fighting for the right thing as this action hurt a whole field of athletes. I can’t quit now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Uhlaender is not going down without a fight. Only recently, the Olympian sent an urgent request to none other than the US Vice President JD Vance. Vance is expected to represent the American delegation at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Uhlaender asked Vance to have a talk with the IOC and explain how she was robbed of her place at Milano Cortina. Thus, with anticipation still building, it remains to be seen how the next chapter of Uhlaender’s illustrious career pans out.