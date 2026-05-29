Five Arrested as Protests Erupt Over Brisbane 2032 Olympic Stadium Plan

Do you remember the criticism against Tokyo 2020? Large protests against cutting down trees to build the main stadium, green space redevelopment (such as Jingu Gaien and Miyashita Park), and the displacement of homeless people from Olympic venues. Now, the Brisbane 2032 has come under fire for the same reason. The event’s main stadium (worth $3.6 billion) is to be built at Victoria Park, a decision that has resulted in heavy protests and led to arrests as police moved in to clear the site.

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On Friday evening, approximately 12 protesters lit a cultural fire at Victoria Park as a sign of unity for over 60 days as part of a peaceful protest. “We are trying to stop the stadium from being built,” said organiser Derek Oram Sandy, per ABC. Soon after, firefighters, police officers, and Brisbane City Council officers entered the site to ask the protesters to leave the property ahead of transferring its ownership to the Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority (GIICA) on Monday.

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The protesters had until 2 p.m. to clear the premises before the police dismantled their tents. But some campers challenged their visit, with one going as far as to threaten the media and staff members with violence if they didn’t leave.

The police then arrested a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman for alleged public nuisance, resisting police directions, and assaulting police; two more men—aged 50 and 29—for alleged obstruction and assault of police; and a 32-year-old woman, but later released her without charge. But why is the protest even happening?

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Under the Brisbane 2032 plan, the government wants to build a 63,000-seat Olympic stadium at Victoria Park. The GIICA will take control of the park, which is expected to be fenced off starting June 1.

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But many are opposing the plan because they risk losing one of Brisbane’s biggest inner-city green spaces. Heavily used for walking, sport, and community activities, Victoria Park can never be re-created, according to critics. Indigenous people also claim that Barrambin has cultural significance. It is said to be a traditional gathering and camping site, and of spiritual significance, being associated with natural springs, waterways, and old trees.

Even Debbie Platz, in her statement, urged authorities to respect First Nations’ cultural rights: “The Queensland Human Rights Act 2019 recognises the distinct cultural rights of First Nations people, including the importance of maintaining and strengthening culture for future generations. Supporting these rights means engaging in genuine consultation and ensuring First Nations people and communities have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect them.”

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Around 8,000 people have signed petitions against the project. Many residents fear losing access to a park they have used for years, as well as the long-term loss of green and community space. Meanwhile, cultural heritage activists are waiting for a federal decision on whether the site should be protected.

Federal decision sparks legal pushback over Brisbane 2032 stadium site

Indigenous and First Nations groups had asked the federal government to protect Victoria Park under heritage law. The federal environment minister rejected the request for emergency protection in January 2026.

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“This is intended to enable timely, ongoing, and structured discussion between the interested parties, to support pragmatic options that protect cultural heritage,” said Murray Watt in a statement.

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“The purpose of the dedicated facilitator will be to avoid harm to cultural heritage and inform any future decisions relating to the specified areas,” he added. “This decision follows consultation with interested parties and acknowledges the area is of particular significance to the Turrbal and Yagara people in accordance with their traditions.”

But the pressure of the law has not abated since this decision. A residents’ group, GamesWatchdog 2032, is preparing a Supreme Court challenge to the stadium plan. The group says the project could violate the Olympic host agreement, claiming the original bid promised Victoria Park would remain as parkland.

“Under the Olympic contract, it precludes building on a heritage place and it also requires the government to comply with Brisbane’s original bid which said that Victoria Park would be retained as parkland,” said spokesman Neil Peach.

Following the construction planning phase and with legal challenges still pending, Victoria Park has emerged as one of the most contentious locations in the run-up to Brisbane 2032.