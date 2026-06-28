Former Bulldogs Athlete Leaves Track and Field to Score Olympic Ticket in Another Sport

Bold career moves two years before an Olympic cycle are risky. Bold career moves that see someone leave a discipline they’ve competed in since they were four for one they didn’t even know existed a year earlier? That’s just insane. And yet, that’s exactly what German athlete Kaja Bins has done.

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The 25-year-old graduated from California State University in May 2024 but only finished her D1 heptathlete career in April this year. However, after she graduated, she was approached by the German national team to play flag football.

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“When I graduated, the German national team coach reached out to me and asked if I wanted to come to a tryout,” Bins told Sydney Berger. “I didn’t know them. I didn’t even know what flag football was. The thing is, he sold it to me by saying, ‘Flag football is going to be Olympic in 2028.'”

Bins chose to switch from the heptathlon to flag football. It gave her a better chance of becoming an Olympian. As a heptathlete, her best performance came at the 2024 Fresno State Invitational, where she scored 5,238 points. For perspective, the qualification standard for Paris 2024 was 6,400 points. So, pursuing an emerging sport in a country where it is still relatively untapped felt like the safer bet for an athlete whose dream was simply to make the Olympic Games.

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Flag Football will make its Olympic debut at the LA 2028 Summer Games as one of the five additional sports, thanks to years-long efforts by the NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF). It was announced at the 141st IOC session held in Mumbai in 2023. At the time of the announcement, no format had been revealed, but the tournament will feature six teams each in the men’s and women’s competitions, with the qualification process to be developed alongside the IFAF.

Team USA gets automatic qualification as the hosts of the Olympics, leaving five spots in both the men’s and women’s tournaments. Those are awarded over a “two-year period”, which is kicked off by the IFAF Flag Football World Championships.

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While it debuted in 2002, the tournament has taken on a new significance as part of the road to Olympic qualification. The 2026 edition will take place in Bins’ hometown, Düsseldorf, where the top two men’s and women’s teams, excluding the United States, will secure spots at LA 2028. The German women’s team, however, has never reached the podium at the Flag Football World Championships, a fact that has done little to deter Bins.

“If we come in the top 3, that’s an automatic qualifier,” she stated, declaring her aim for the tournament.

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That is true especially with Mexico and the US among the favourites in women’s flag football. However, even if Germany doesn’t make it, there is a ‘last chance’ qualifier in place. For a team that fails to earn a place after the IFAF Flag Football World Championships, they move on to continental qualifiers.

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That’s part of the 2027 IFAF Continental Championships. It will take place in Asia, the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Oceania. The top two teams from each continent (aside from those already qualified) will duke it out at the Olympic Qualifier Series. That will take place in 2028, and the three top-placed teams will earn a place at the Olympics.

Still, qualifying is only one part of the equation. Now part of the team in a whole new sport, Kaja Bins has to prove she belongs, something her coach, Elon Paige, believes she has already started doing.

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Elon Paige reflects on Kaja Bins’ talent

Making a big change is tough, but making it and then thriving is even tougher. Michael Jordan left the heights of the NBA to pursue a lifelong dream of becoming an MLB player, but he couldn’t quite make it. That, however, hasn’t stopped athletes from taking similar leaps. That’s exactly what Kaja Bins has been doing.

While the exact date of her transition remains unclear, the 25-year-old last competed as a heptathlete in 2024. That was her most recent official appearance in the discipline, and she hasn’t featured in the record books since.

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This was around when the German national team approached her, most likely. And since then, she’s been training hard for the switch. Her Instagram shows that she officially joined the German Flag Football team in March 2026. Beyond that, the former Bulldog has also been training with former college football star Elon Paige. son of former NFL wide receiver Stephone Paige, who spent nine seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Unlike his father, Paige never made it to the NFL, instead turning to coaching and mentorship. Since then, the former SBU star has trained hundreds of athletes across different levels, yet Bins still managed to leave him impressed.

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“She goes full 110%,” Paige told ABC30 Fresno. “Kaia is one of those athletes – she wants to be great. In every single aspect of her life, she wants to be great.”

That’s largely because, for Bins, this journey means something more. She wants to inspire young girls to pick up flag football and give the sport a chance.

“There are so many young girls who are starting to play flag football,” Bins added. “It’s just like a recommendation – whoever has kids, put them into flag football. I’m really looking forward to what it’s going to turn into.”

Whether that gamble pays off will be decided over the next two years as Germany begins its push toward LA 2028. For Bins, though, leaving track and field was never about walking away from one dream. Instead, it was about giving herself the best chance to chase another.